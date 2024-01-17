JP Morgan CEO Highlights the Simple Reason Why Scores of Americans Will Vote...
Lyin’ Biden’s Desperate, Shameless Hoax-Peddling
You Need to Know What the Media Doesn’t Want to Tell You
Is It Over?
DeSantis' 'Participation Trophy' -- Why Good People Don't Run for Office
Why Donald Trump Won the GOP Nomination
This National Stalking Awareness Month, Let's Stand Up for Victims' Rights
It Is Time to Demand Media Accountability
Price Fixing Never Works
The Left's Fantasies Are a Danger to Us All
William Penn Statue---Saved, for Now
America Needs a 'Tune-Up'... With Constitutional Amendments
Trump Holds Significant Lead Over Nikki Haley In New Hampshire
Fmr DeSantis Spokesman Flips His Support to Trump After Iowa Showdown: 'I Was...
Tipsheet

The Woman Who Trump Reportedly Thinks Would Be a 'Killer' VP Pick

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 17, 2024 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Being a media master, Donald Trump says he has a running mate lined up but hasn’t dropped the name. During a town hall event with Fox News, Trump essentially said the VP search was over. Like a television show, he’s waiting to unveil the winner. Who could it be? Nikki Haley was floated as an idea but met with an intense backlash from the base. 

Advertisement

There’s a host of names being tossed around, like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL). The problem with Donalds is that he would have to nix any re-election bid to his House seat if picked. Noem caved on trans athletes, but Stefanik has supposedly risen to the top of the list. Trump considers her a “killer” choice, who has also been steadfastly loyal (via NBC News): 

During a candlelit dinner with Mar-a-Lago members in late December, former President Donald Trump walked around the table as the conversation turned to one of the biggest decisions he’d have to make should he become the Republican nominee: Whom should he pick to be his running mate? 

That’s when Rep. Elise Stefanik, the hard-charging upstate New York Republican, came up, according to a person at the dinner table. Attendees around Trump raved about her viral moment just weeks before, when she grilled three university presidents at a congressional hearing about antisemitism on campus. 

At the thought of Stefanik as a possible choice for vice president, Trump nodded approvingly. 

“She’s a killer,” Trump said, according to the person at the event. 

Ever since then, Trump and a growing group of allies have started to look more closely at Stefanik as a running mate, according to eight people familiar with the matter, including people in Trump’s orbit, Stefanik fundraising bundlers and former Trump administration officials.

At the time, the 39-year-old congresswoman was at the crest of a wave of national publicity after taking on the top leaders of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Their answers to the question, “Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate [your college’s] rules on bullying and harassment?” eventually resulted in two of them resigning and brought a firestorm of criticism on the schools.

 But Stefanik was on Trump’s radar long before that hearing, because she possesses one of the key attributes he’s looking for in a 2024 running mate: loyalty. That, mixed with her ability to drive the news on key issues, may be an irresistible mix for a vice presidential pick.

 “Stefanik is at the top,” said Steve Bannon, who was Trump’s chief strategist in the White House and the architect of his 2016 campaign strategy.

Recommended

The Next Million Fentanyl Deaths Are on You, New Hampshire Ann Coulter
Advertisement

The lengthy article noted how Stefanik is regarded as one of the former president’s top allies, how she’d been on his radar before thrashing three college presidents over their refusal to condemn calls for Jewish genocide, and how she reportedly goes above and beyond behind the scenes to help her friends when asked. She’s also become a formidable fundraiser, something Team Trump will need a bit more juice if they’re going to cover the monstrous legal bills from the various trials the former president is facing this year.  

It's interesting, but I’ll focus on VP selection later. Trump still hasn’t secured the delegates to win the 2024 nomination.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Next Million Fentanyl Deaths Are on You, New Hampshire Ann Coulter
JP Morgan CEO Highlights the Simple Reason Why Scores of Americans Will Vote for Donald Trump Matt Vespa
What Did Trump Mean by This Ramaswamy Comment? Leah Barkoukis
Here's What Was Spotted at the DC 'March for Gaza' Hate Rally Guy Benson
Tucker Carlson Destroys Nikki Haley in One Video Matt Vespa
Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Delivers Stunning Testimony Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Next Million Fentanyl Deaths Are on You, New Hampshire Ann Coulter
Advertisement