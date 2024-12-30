Are You Ready for Acting President Chuck Grassley?
US Attorney Who Helped Led J6 Persecutions Announces Resignation
VIP
America Is Back in 2025
New Poll Shows How Americans Feel About Trump's Plan to Put Illegal Immigrants...
Border Czar Tom Homan Levels Jasmine Crockett After She Claims He 'Doesn't Know...
WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows Correctional Officers Allegedly Beating Inmate to Death
We've Been Warned: We May Not Have Seen the Last of Kamala Harris
Biden Has Gall to Lecture Us About 'Decency' When Asked a Question on...
Scott Jennings Is Still Issuing Key Reminders About Biden's 'Failed' Legacy
VIP
Another Poll Shows Troubling Signs About Young People and United Healthcare CEO's Death
Biden Laughably Boasts About ‘Getting to Show Up for the American People’
VIP
Here We Go Again: More Chinese Espionage Targets America
Former Ambassador: It Will Take a War to Regain Control of the Panama...
VIP
Remember How the Biden Admin Sold Border Wall Materials? Well…
Tipsheet

Ford Finally Puts Out a Statement After X Account Appears to Have Been Hacked

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  December 30, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Alan Diaz

On Monday afternoon, the X account for Ford Motor Company appeared to have been hacked, as the account put out a slew of anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian posts. "Israel is a terrorist state," one post read. Two minutes before that, a post was put out reading "ALL EYES ON GAZA." There was also a post with a Palestinian flag. 

Advertisement

While the posts no longer appear on the X account hours later, it still took a considerable amount of time before the company's account addressed the matter.

On Monday evening, a post was shared with a very brief statement about the incident, hours after the posts appeared, and after the apparent hack became a trending topic over X. Many posted their screenshots of the posts made, especially the one using the anti-Israel narrative to claim that "Israel is a terrorist state."

"Our X account was briefly compromised and three posts were made that were not authorized or posted by Ford. They do not represent the views of Ford Motor Company. Ford and X are investigating this breach," the post read. 

Mere minutes after the post was put out, there's already been over 100 replies, a number which has grown to over 400 replies approximately half an hour later.

Many took issue with the lack of an apology in such a post. 

Recommended

We've Been Warned: We May Not Have Seen the Last of Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Many others brought up founder Henry Ford in their replies. 

Even the Henry Ford website acknowledges his antisemitism, and it was also a topic discussed on PBS' "American Experience." Earlier this year, the Museum of Jewish Heritage had a virtual event on "The History of Antisemitism: Henry Ford." History.com also put out a piece on "How American Icon Henry Ford Fostered Anti‑Semitism," from 2021, which was updated last year. 

Before Ford's brief statement was put out, the StopAntisemitism X account also referenced Ford, pointing to him as their "Jew-hating founder." The screenshot of the three posts to X was a quoted repost of their post from April, expressing concerns about antisemitic employees. 

"But the reality isn’t funny—Ford has ignored multiple antisemitic employees we’ve exposed, effectively greenlighting centuries-old Jew hatred within its walls," their quoted repost also read. 

Advertisement

Other than the statement, the most recent post is from Monday morning to do with the Ford F-Series. There were no posts on Saturday or Sunday, though there was one on last Friday, and one from the Friday before that. It does not appear that the company's X account is used all that often. 

There tends to be a post per week, and other than the statement shared above, they've been about Ford products. 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We've Been Warned: We May Not Have Seen the Last of Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
Border Czar Tom Homan Levels Jasmine Crockett After She Claims He 'Doesn't Know What He's Doing' Jeff Charles
Are You Ready for Acting President Chuck Grassley? Katie Pavlich
This CNN Exchange Illustrates Everything Wrong With the Media Guy Benson
New Poll Shows How Americans Feel About Trump's Plan to Put Illegal Immigrants in Militarized Camps Jeff Charles
Biden Has Gall to Lecture Us About 'Decency' When Asked a Question on Trump After Jimmy Carter's Death Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We've Been Warned: We May Not Have Seen the Last of Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
Advertisement