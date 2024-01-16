Haley Presents 'Better Choice' to NH Voters in New Ad

Fresh off her third-place finish in Iowa and one week before the New Hampshire GOP primary, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley released an add in The Granite State presenting voters with a “better choice for a better America.”

“The two most disliked politicians in America? Trump and Biden,” the narrator says as the two are pictured. “Both are consumed by chaos, negativity, and grievances of the past. The better choice for a better America? Nikki Haley.”

The Republican presidential candidate then appears, telling voters, “I have a different style and approach. I’ll fix our economy, close our border, and strengthen the cause of freedom. We need a new generation of conservative leadership to get it done. I’m Nikki Haley and I approve this message.”

The 30-second spot will air across the state on broadcast, cable, and digital platforms.

“Joe Biden has rained chaos down on America, but you can’t beat Democrat chaos with Republican chaos,” Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement. “The choice for Granite Staters is clear: two names from the past who are consumed by the past, or a new generation of conservative leadership with Nikki Haley. Trump and Biden are the two most-disliked politicians in the country. There’s a better choice, and that choice is Nikki Haley.”

In her speech to supporters Monday night in Iowa, Haley argued the race was now between her and former President Donald Trump, though Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second.

"The pundits will analyze the results from every angle, we get that, but when you look at how we’re doing in New Hampshire, in South Carolina, and beyond, I can safely say tonight Iowa made this Republican primary a two-person race.”

Tuesday morning Haley announced she would only participate in future debates with Trump or President Biden.

We’ve had five great debates in this campaign. Unfortunately, Donald Trump has ducked all of them. He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 16, 2024



