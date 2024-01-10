'Parade of Horribles': Menendez Says His Corruption Charges Threatens Everyone in the Sena...
New Yorkers Irate Over Why Their Kids Were Forced Into Virtual Learning Amid Storm

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 10, 2024 10:00 AM

Ahead of a massive storm system that swept through the Tri-state area, students at the James Madison High School in Brooklyn were told they'd have to sign on virtually Wednesday as city officials used the school to shelter nearly 2,000 migrants.

“This is f—ed up,” one angry resident told the New York Post. “It’s a litmus test. They are using a storm, a legitimate situation, where they are testing this out. I guarantee you they’ll be here for the entire summer.

“There’s 1,900 people getting thrown into my neighborhood, half a block from where I live and we don’t know who they are,” he added.  

Others directed their anger at the illegal immigrants. 

“How do you feel? Does it feel good?” the woman, who only identified herself as Michelle, screamed at the buses.

“How does it feel that you kicked all the kids out of school tomorrow? Does it feel good? I hope you feel good. I hope you will sleep very well tonight!”

Said a local dad, “How do you feel stealing American tax money?” (New York Post)

The school said classes would be held remotely on Wednesday because JMHS was being activated “as a temporary overnight respite center.”

With wind gusts up to 70 mph and heavy rainfall, city officials were concerned about the structural integrity of the tent city that had been erected at an abandoned federal airfield in Brooklyn. 

“To be clear, this relocation is a proactive measure being taken out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and wellbeing of individuals working and living at the center,” said City Hall spokeswoman Kayla Mamelak, reports the Post. 

Guess Who Just Crashed the Hearing Debating Whether to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt or Not Spencer Brown
“The families are already in the process of being temporarily relocated and will continue to be provided with essential services and support,” she added. “The relocation will continue until any weather conditions that may arise have stabilized and the facility is once again fit for living.”

“They told us we had to get everything out by 5 [p.m.],” gym teacher Robyn Levy said outside the school.

“They sent us the email at 6 in the morning. I don’t know when we’ll be able to back.”

“What I want to know is why here?” Levy said.

“Why not send them somewhere where students wouldn’t be disrupted, where students learning wouldn’t be disrupted?”

The migrant move began shortly before 5 p.m. as more than two dozen school buses lined up at the field for the short drive to the school. (New York Post)

NYC continues to have about 70,000 illegal border crossers in their care. Mayor Eric Adams has estimated it will cost the city $12 billion through Fiscal Year 2025. 

Tags: NYC ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

