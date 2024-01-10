'Parade of Horribles': Menendez Says His Corruption Charges Threatens Everyone in the Sena...
X Announces Three New Shows. Guess Who's Trying to Make a Comeback.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 10, 2024 9:30 AM
Don Lemon is back.

The former CNN host who was fired from the network in April 2023 announced on Tuesday the launch of his new program on X. 

“I’ve heard you … and today I am back bigger, bolder, freer!” Lemon said in a post on the social media site. “My new media company’s first project is The Don Lemon Show. It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening.” 

His statement continued, “[Y]ou’ll find it first on X, the biggest space for free speech in the world. I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors. This is just the beginning so stay tuned.”  

Tucker Carlson, who was fired from Fox News the same day Lemon was terminated from CNN, welcomed him.

Carlson recently began his own streaming platform after launching a program, “Tucker on X,” last June. 

In addition to Lemon’s new gig, X Corp. also announced former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and sports commentator Jim Rome would have shows as well.

"Freedom of speech is a fundamental right in America. Sadly we live in a time where debate, dialogue and dissent can be cause for cancellation and censorship by those in power," she said in a statement on the social media platform. "To defend free speech, we must use it. I’m announcing a new partnership today with X where under @elonmusk leadership, free speech is not only protected, it is celebrated.  We will be bringing you stories & news about the truth of what’s happening in our country and world but that those in power don’t what you hear, and a series of short films that share the stories of those most impacted, but whose voices are silenced."

Tags: FREE SPEECH SOCIAL MEDIA

