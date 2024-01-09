We Now Know More About Why Secretary Austin Had Secret Surgery
Top Democrat Tells a Big Lie to Pin White Supremacy on Trump
So, The Washington Post Is a Total Dumpster Fire
All-Out War in the Middle East Could Be Coming. Is the Biden Team...
After Safety Inspections, This Probably Wasn't What Boeing Wanted to Hear From the...
Department of Defense Orders 'Review' to Figure Out How SecDef Austin Went MIA
New 'Bombshell' Filing Does Not Look Good for Fulton County DA Fani Willis
Why Michelle Obama Is 'Terrified'
DeSantis Is Not Pleased With House Republicans Right Now
Greg Pence Will Not Seek Reelection to U.S. House
Journos Are Rooting for a Biden Comeback, but the Polls Keep Disappointing Them
Illegal Immigrant Deported Multiple Times Charged With Killing Mother, Son in Drunk Drivin...
Here's Who Was Just Named the '2023 AntiSemite of the Year'
Indiana Republican Will Not Seek Reelection
Tipsheet

Newsom Announces Special Election Date for McCarthy Seat

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 09, 2024 2:00 PM

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the date of the special election to fill the seat vacated by former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. 

The special primary election will take place on March 19, 2024, and the special election will follow about two months later on May 21, 2024, if no candidate wins a majority of the vote.

Advertisement

Rather than consolidating it with the state’s March 5 primary, the governor scheduled the special primary election at a later date at the request of county officials. Counties in the Bakersfield-area district were concerned that a consolidated election would lead to increased costs and voter confusion, according to the governor’s office.

The election to finish out the rest of McCarthy’s term will run parallel with the race to succeed him. Assemblymember Vince Fong is running to replace his longtime mentor, and confirmed to POLITICO on Monday that he would compete in the special election as well, to finish out the remainder of McCarthy’s term.

Other Republicans vying for the seat include the Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and former congressional candidate David Giglio. (Politico)

Recommended

We Now Know More About Why Secretary Austin Had Secret Surgery Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

McCarthy announced in December that he would step down at the end of the month—a decision that came two months after being ousted as speaker.

“No matter the odds, or personal cost, we did the right thing," McCarthy wrote in The Wall Street Journal of his decision. “It is in this spirit that I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways."


Tags: CALIFORNIA KEVIN MCCARTHY CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Now Know More About Why Secretary Austin Had Secret Surgery Katie Pavlich
New 'Bombshell' Filing Does Not Look Good for Fulton County DA Fani Willis Spencer Brown
'Face the Nation' Moderator Makes a Fool of Herself During Speaker Johnson Interview Spencer Brown
Joe Biden's Scary Speech on Jan. 6 Dennis Prager
Why Michelle Obama Is 'Terrified' Spencer Brown
Here's Who Was Just Named the '2023 AntiSemite of the Year' Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Now Know More About Why Secretary Austin Had Secret Surgery Katie Pavlich
Advertisement