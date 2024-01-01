'Figured Out a Loophole': Mayor of NJ City Details How Adams' Rules for Migrant Buses Are Being Ignored

A workaround to New York City’s new rules attempting to crack down on migrant buses has been found, with illegal border crossers now reportedly arriving at a New Jersey train station before heading into the Big Apple.

A statement released Sunday by Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli said law enforcement and local officials “received word” that “several busses transporting migrants in route for New York had arrived at the train station at Secaucus Junction.”

The town believes about four buses were involved in dropping illegal immigrants off, who then took trains into the city.

The move came after New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order placing restrictions on buses transporting migrants.

“We cannot allow buses with people needing our help to arrive without warning at any hour of day and night,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during a news conference last month. “This not only prevents us from providing assistance in an orderly way, it puts those who have already suffered in so much in danger.”

Bus operators must give advance notice to the city under the new regulations, and they can only drop off weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and noon. Failure to comply may result in fines or the impounding of buses.

“It seems quite clear the bus operators are finding a way to thwart the requirements of the Executive Order by dropping migrants at the train station in Secaucus and having them continue to their final destination,” Gonnelli said in a statement. “Perhaps the requirements Mayor Adams put in place are too stringent and are resulting in unexpected consequences as it seems the bus operators have figured out a loophole in the system in order to ensure the migrants reach their final destination, which is New York City. Based on reports from the State Police this is now happening at train stations throughout the state.

“I have been advised the State of New Jersey has a plan in place and we will be working closely with the Governor’s office, all law enforcement agencies, and the County to monitor this situation,” Gonnelli continued. “At this point in time it seems train tickets are being secured for the migrants and they have been making their way to their final destination. “We will continue to monitor this situation closely.”

New York’s new regulations follow Chicago’s lead, which began cracking down on “rogue buses” earlier in December. But bus operators have found workarounds there as well, dropping people off in suburbs.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also seemed unfazed by the city’s efforts to curb the influx of migrants arriving on buses.

“Sanctuary city Chicago started obstructing and targeting our busing mission. Texas will now expand our operation to include flights to Chicago,” the Republican said on X.

“Until Biden steps up to secure the border, we will continue to provide overwhelmed Texas border towns with much-needed relief,” added Abbott.

Adams has urged the Texas governor to “stop the games and use of migrants as potential as political pawns.”