Tipsheet

NYC Mayor Is Now Going After Buses Transporting Illegal Immigrants

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 29, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

New York City Mayor Eric Adams followed Chicago’s lead, issuing an emergency executive order that puts restrictions on buses arriving in the Big Apple with migrants. 

Advertisement

“We cannot allow buses with people needing our help to arrive without warning at any hour of day and night,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during a news conference. “This not only prevents us from providing assistance in an orderly way, it puts those who have already suffered in so much in danger.” 

Buses transporting migrants may only arrive between 8:30 a.m. and noon on weekdays, and arrivals must be announced at least 32 hours in advance. 

The progressive made the announcement in a joint news conference with the mayors of Denver and Chicago.  

“I’m proud to be here with my fellow mayors to call on the federal government to do their part with one voice and to tell Texas Governor Abbott to stop the games and use of migrants as potential as political pawns,” Adams said. 

Like Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who began cracking down on "rogue buses" earlier this month, Adams said failure to comply with the new regulations could result in fines, the impounding of the buses, or even lawsuits.

The announcement came the same day five buses showed up in the Big Apple at 1 a.m., Politico reports, and a week after 14 buses from Texas came in one night. 

Bus operators in Chicago have gone around the new rules by dropping illegal border crossers off in suburbs, and Gov. Abbott has also flown them to the city instead. 

In New York, it appears some buses are already flouting the rules. 



