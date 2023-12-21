Trump Vows to Fight 'Anti-Christian Bias' if Elected

Former President Trump pledged to create a federal task force “upon taking office” that will address anti-Christian bias.

Speaking to supporters in Iowa on Tuesday evening, the Republican presidential candidate said the task force would be “led by a fully reformed Department of Justice.”

He pointed to how the federal government under President Biden has been used against people of faith, citing the arrest of pro-life activist Mark Houck, the targeting of parents speaking out against woke public schools, and reports that the FBI planned to develop sources in Catholic churches.

"Under Crooked Joe Biden, Christians and Americans of faith are being persecuted—and government has been weaponized against religion like never before,” he said.

“When I am back in the White House, never again will your government be used to target Christians and other religious believers,” he said, noting that the new task force’s mission “will be to investigate all forms of illegal discrimination, harassment, and persecution against Christians in America.”

He urged Catholic Americans to support him over President Biden.

“If you’re a Catholic, why would you vote for a Democrat?” Trump said. “What they’re doing to Catholics—I don’t know what’s going on with the Catholics, but they’re being persecuted. Why would you vote for Biden, and why would you vote for a Democrat?”

