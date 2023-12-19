Judge Makes an Example of Former Top FBI Agent Who Colluded With Russian...
Biden's Daughter Owes the IRS Some Money
You Cannot Make Up This Coincidence Concerning Bob Menendez's New Attorney
'Looks Like an Insurrection': Hamas Sympathizers Take Over U.S. Capitol Rotunda
Another Biden Scandal Might Be Brewing
Guess How Long It's Been Since Newsom Launched His '10-Year Plan' to End...
A Gift That Will Keep on Giving
Defense Secretary Makes Announcement Regarding Houthi Threat in the Red Sea
Senators Rip Sale of US Steel to Foreign Company, Fetterman Vows to Block...
Did Eric Adams Really Just Say That in Explaining Why NYC Is 'Greatest...
Scholar Allegedly Plagiarized by Gay Explains Why Harvard 'Can't Condemn' Her
NBC Features ‘Trans Woman’ on Panel of Female Biden Voters
Even POLITICO Has This to Admit About Biden's Chances
Here’s What Kamala Harris Plans to Do Leading Up to the 2024 Election
Tipsheet

Abbott Signs 'Historic' Border Security Bill Making Illegal Immigration a State Crime

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 19, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed “historic” legislation giving state law enforcement authority to prosecute illegal border crossers.

“Four years ago, the United States had the fewest illegal border crossings in decades,” Abbott said. “It was because of four policies put in place by the Trump Administration that led to such a low number of illegal crossings. President Biden has eliminated all of those policies and done nothing to halt illegal immigration.”

Advertisement

Abbott Republican said Biden’s “deliberate inaction” has left his state to “fend for itself," but in doing so, it is likely kicking off a legal battle with the federal government, which is responsible for immigration enforcement. 

“The goal of Senate Bill 4 is to stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas,” he said during a signing ceremony in Brownsville. “It creates a criminal offense for illegal entry into Texas from a foreign nation for repeat offenders, that creates the events of illegal reentry with a potential prison sentence term of up to 20 years.”

“The bill provides a mechanism to order an illegal immigrant to return to the foreign nation from which they entered,” he added.

Senate Bill 4 from Special Session #4 (Perry/Spiller) creates a criminal offense for illegal entry into this state from a foreign nation. The law cracks down on repeated attempts to enter Texas by creating the offense of illegal reentry and penalizes offenders with up to 20 years in prison. It also provides the mechanism to order an offender to return to the foreign nation from which the person entered or attempted to enter this state. The law provides civil immunity and indemnification for local and state government officials, employees, and contractors for lawsuits resulting from the enforcement of these provisions. (Governor's Office)

Abbott signed two additional border security bills on Monday as well. 

Senate Bill 4 from Special Session #3 (Flores/Guillen) creates a mandatory ten-year minimum prison sentence for smuggling of persons and continuous smuggling of persons. Passed with bipartisan support, the law enhances the criminal penalties for the operation of a stash house and creates a mandatory five-year minimum prison sentence. It also further enhances criminal penalties for victim-related offenses that occurred during the commission of smuggling, such as assault and burglary.
 
Senate Bill 3 from Special Session #4 (Huffman/Jetton) appropriates $1.54 billion in general revenue to the Trusteed Programs within the Office of the Governor for border security operations and the construction, operation, and maintenance of border barrier infrastructure. (Governor's Office)

Recommended

Another Biden Scandal Might Be Brewing Spencer Brown
Advertisement


Tags: TEXAS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Biden Scandal Might Be Brewing Spencer Brown
'Looks Like an Insurrection': Hamas Sympathizers Take Over U.S. Capitol Rotunda Spencer Brown
Leftists’ Civil War Fantasies Are Not Going to Work Out the Way They Think Kurt Schlichter
You Cannot Make Up This Coincidence Concerning Bob Menendez's New Attorney Matt Vespa
Perverts in the Senate Derek Hunter
Judge Makes an Example of Former Top FBI Agent Who Colluded With Russian Oligarch Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Another Biden Scandal Might Be Brewing Spencer Brown
Advertisement