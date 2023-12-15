'Not All Heroes Wear Capes': The Satanic Idol Set Up in Iowa Capitol Has Been Dealt With

A former military officer is being hailed as a hero for tearing down a satanic idol set up in the Iowa State Capitol building and beheading the statue of Baphomet.

The display came under intense fire since the Satanic Temple was given approval by state authorities to participate alongside other holiday displays.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she found the display “absolutely objectionable” but urged “more speech” as the proper response to “objectionable speech.”

On Thursday, however, Michael Cassidy, a Christian from Mississippi, took matters into his own hands. He “turned himself into police officers present in the Iowa Capitol, who confirmed that the Satanic Temple of Iowa desires to press charges,” according to the Republic Sentinel.

"My conscience is held captive to the word of God, not to bureaucratic decree. And so I acted," Cassidy told the outlet, noting that he hoped to “awaken Christians to the anti-Christian acts promoted by our government.”

“The world may tell Christians to submissively accept the legitimization of Satan, but none of the founders would have considered government sanction of Satanic altars inside Capitol buildings as protected by the First Amendment,” he added.

Many conservatives on social media celebrated Cassidy's actions and pledged to donate to his legal defense fund.

Michael Cassidy just beheaded a monument to Satan inside the Iowa State Capitol building. The Satanic Temple of Iowa is pressing charges and Cassidy is facing fourth-degree criminal mischief.



Turning Point USA is proud to pledge $10,000 to his legal defense fund.



This is Michael Cassidy. He is a devout Christian and former military officer.



Michael just tore down and beheaded the Satan idol that was erected in the Iowa Capitol.



On Thursday evening, Cassidy posted the following verse on X:

1 Peter 5:8 KJV

