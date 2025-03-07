VIP
LOL: The Left Thinks This Will Force Companies to Restart Their DEI Programs

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  March 07, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/George Walker IV, File

Leftists who are upset about the backlash against DEI are giving up Target for Lent. In fact, they are so upset that they are declaring a 40-day boycott of the retail superstore to protest its decision to end some of its DEI programs.

This comes after folks on the left promoted a day to boycott major corporations such as Target, McDonald’s, Amazon, and others. This particular initiative is being spearheaded by an Atlanta minister, according to The Associated Press.

The Rev. Jamal Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church near Atlanta, organized the “Target Fast” that began Wednesday — the first day of Lent — along with other faith and civil rights leaders. A website for participants points to the spending power of Black Americans and described the boycott as “a spiritual act of resistance.”

“This is a fast for accountability. A fast for justice. A fast for a future where corporations do not bow to pressure at the expense of marginalized communities,” reads a message on targetfast.org. “Turn your dollars into data, power, and change.”

This is one of several boycotts leftists have initiated in response to the public rejection of DEI. In late February, they targeted (no pun intended) several major corporations for boycotts such as McDonald’s, Amazon, Walmart, and others for a one-day economic blackout. This campaign was widely mocked by folks on both sides of the political divide on social media, with people pointing out that it won’t accomplish anything.

Top House Dem Probably Said the Dumbest Thing Regarding Trans Athletes and Women’s Sports Matt Vespa
Target first came under fire in January when it announced it was doing away with most of its DEI initiatives.

Target announced in January that it would phase out a handful of DEI initiatives, including a program designed to help Black employees build meaningful careers and promote Black-owned businesses.

The Minneapolis-based company, which operates nearly 2,000 stores nationwide and employs more than 400,000 people, said it long had intended to end the program this year, but its announcement came after other prominent American corporations scaled back their diversity activities.

Target also said it would stop setting hiring and promotion goals for women, members of racial minority groups and other underrepresented communities.

What is interesting about this is that Target, similar to other major corporations, still maintains that it will seek to hire and promote people from diverse backgrounds. They are simply removing the “DEI” label and its associated programs, which failed to do much to promote diversity in the first place.

I’m hoping that the removing of the label will also result in the toxic aspects of these initiatives being jettisoned as well. The way many institutions have used DEI has resulted in more division between people of various backgrounds. Perhaps these companies are working toward a healthier way to promote diversity without all the progressive claptrap. One can only dream, right?

