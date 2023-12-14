Something Satanic Is Now in the Iowa State Capitol

One display in the Iowa State Capitol is turning heads this holiday season—and not for a good reason.

While the Satanic Temple’s application met all the requirements to put up a display, according to state officials, backlash is growing over the presence of the pagan idol Baphomet, which is located on the first floor of the building. The ram’s head is covered in mirrors, candles, and the group’s “seven fundamental tenets." It is one of several displays located in the Capitol.

While Gov. Kim Reynolds said she finds the display “absolutely objectionable,” she emphasized the importance of free speech.

“Like many Iowans, I find the Satanic Temple’s display in the Capitol absolutely objectionable,” she said on Tuesday. “In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all those of faith to join me today in praying over the Capitol and recognizing the nativity scene that will be on display – the true reason for the season.”

The Satanic Temple said it’s “proud” to take part in the Capitol’s “festivities.”

“The Satanic Temple Iowa is proud to participate in the festivities at our Capitol this holiday season,” the group said Monday. “We thank the staff of the Capitol, the Capitol police & the Department of Administrative Services for holding fast to the principle of religious freedom and ensuring all religions have an equal opportunity to celebrate the holidays together in our beautiful Capitol.”

When asked about the display, Gov. Ron DeSantis put some of the blame on the Trump administration.

"So it's interesting," the GOP presidential candidate told CNN's Jake Tapper. "I heard this and then I was like, well, how did it get there? Is that even a religion? And lo and behold, the Trump administration gave them approval to be under the IRS as a religion. So that gave them the legal ability to potentially do it."

DeSantis continued, "So I don't know what the legislature, how they analyzed it, but it very well may be because of that ruling under Donald Trump that they may have had a legal leg to stand on. My view would be that that's not a religion that the founding fathers were trying to create. But I do think that IRS ruling, I was really surprised to see that they did that."

The display will remain until December 15th.