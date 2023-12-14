First Lady Probably Didn't Get the Response She Hoped for After Posting White House Christmas Video

First lady Jill Biden unveiled her White House Christmas decorations Wednesday night in a video of tap dancers performing what she called a “playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite.”
Highlighting this year’s theme of “Magic, Wonder and Joy,” Biden told viewers to “enjoy” the performance by the “talented tappers of Dorrance Dance.”
While there were some positive reactions, praising the first lady for her “playful creative side” and for the “incredible” performance, the comments were overwhelmingly negative.
Thanks it's the worst thing I've ever seen https://t.co/rHRcjWhKVb— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 14, 2023
The Nightmare Before Christmas https://t.co/Yi1lBuchb2 pic.twitter.com/ucjEIUez1P— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) December 14, 2023
Sometimes it's hard to define creepy and weird, but I know creepy and weird when I see it. https://t.co/YvzfrR1k2f— Annette Jals (@AMJalsevac) December 14, 2023
This should’ve come with a sensitivity label. This is horrendous.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 14, 2023
The second hand embarrassment is off the charts— Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) December 14, 2023
Delete this it’s horrible.— Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) December 14, 2023
Many longed for the days of former first lady Melania Trump's style:
Never forget what they took from you. https://t.co/U54K1p1sFR pic.twitter.com/uDpiHOWZDo— ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) December 14, 2023
depressed, just want her back https://t.co/3cIAEauEx0 pic.twitter.com/r0WqlP2Rf8— Helen Roy (@helen_of_roy) December 13, 2023
How utterly tacky, tasteless and ANTI Christmas.— Peri Fine (@Perifinesse) December 14, 2023
Melania's was tasteful, seasonal, appealed to everyone and was absolutely breathtaking and gorgeous.pic.twitter.com/v3FQ81ytxJ
