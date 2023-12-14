So, That's What a San Francisco Democrat Thinks Is Causing the City’s Homeless...
Here's the Hilarious Tweet That Shredded the 'Queers for Palestine' Manhattan Bridge Prote...
Cheer on Academia Burning Itself Down
Hamas Must Not Survive
You Can Tell the Bidens Have Nothing to Hide by How They’re Hiding...
Root Causes of Lower Learning
San Francisco's Massive Cleanup Effort Ahead of APEC Didn't Last Long
The View from Thailand: Trump vs. Biden
The Obamas’ Anti-American Film: Leave the World Behind
Today’s FBI: The Nation’s Top Criminal Organization
Atheism and Antisemitism at America's Universities
The Future of the United States Lies in the Votes of Hispanics
A National Debt That Lives In Infamy
When ‘Harvard of the South’ Was an Aspiration
Tipsheet

First Lady Probably Didn't Get the Response She Hoped for After Posting White House Christmas Video

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 14, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

First lady Jill Biden unveiled her White House Christmas decorations Wednesday night in a video of tap dancers performing what she called a “playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite.”

Advertisement

Highlighting this year’s theme of “Magic, Wonder and Joy,” Biden told viewers to “enjoy” the performance by the “talented tappers of Dorrance Dance.” 

While there were some positive reactions, praising the first lady for her “playful creative side” and for the “incredible” performance, the comments were overwhelmingly negative.

Recommended

Cheer on Academia Burning Itself Down Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Many longed for the days of former first lady Melania Trump's style: 


 

 

Tags: WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS JILL BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cheer on Academia Burning Itself Down Kurt Schlichter
Here's the Hilarious Tweet That Shredded the 'Queers for Palestine' Manhattan Bridge Protest Matt Vespa
All I Want for Christmas Is to Be Treated Like Nikki Haley Ann Coulter
You Can Tell the Bidens Have Nothing to Hide by How They’re Hiding So Many Things Derek Hunter
NYT Edits Out Key Word From Hunter Biden's Speech Sarah Arnold
The Obamas’ Anti-American Film: Leave the World Behind Ryan Bomberger

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cheer on Academia Burning Itself Down Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement