First Lady Probably Didn't Get the Response She Hoped for After Posting White House Christmas Video

First lady Jill Biden unveiled her White House Christmas decorations Wednesday night in a video of tap dancers performing what she called a “playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite.”

Highlighting this year’s theme of “Magic, Wonder and Joy,” Biden told viewers to “enjoy” the performance by the “talented tappers of Dorrance Dance.”

While there were some positive reactions, praising the first lady for her “playful creative side” and for the “incredible” performance, the comments were overwhelmingly negative.

Thanks it's the worst thing I've ever seen https://t.co/rHRcjWhKVb — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 14, 2023

Sometimes it's hard to define creepy and weird, but I know creepy and weird when I see it. https://t.co/YvzfrR1k2f — Annette Jals (@AMJalsevac) December 14, 2023

This should’ve come with a sensitivity label. This is horrendous. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 14, 2023

The second hand embarrassment is off the charts — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) December 14, 2023

Delete this it’s horrible. — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) December 14, 2023

Many longed for the days of former first lady Melania Trump's style:

How utterly tacky, tasteless and ANTI Christmas.

Melania's was tasteful, seasonal, appealed to everyone and was absolutely breathtaking and gorgeous.pic.twitter.com/v3FQ81ytxJ — Peri Fine (@Perifinesse) December 14, 2023



