If Elected, Trump Says He Won't Be a Dictator...But Named One Exception

Former President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday, opting to take part in the town hall event over participating in Wednesday’s fourth Republican presidential primary debate.

Advertisement

Here are some highlights from the event in Davenport, Iowa.

1. Trump got the liberal media’s attention when he said he’s not going to be a dictator, other than on his first day.

"We're closing the border and we're drilling, drilling, drilling," Trump said. "After that, I'm not a dictator."

Hannity: Now, just to be clear, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody, right?



Trump: Except for day 1. After that, I'm not a dictator pic.twitter.com/jOFrA0MCDx — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 6, 2023

He also emphasized his priorities if elected.

Trump: People ask how do you do it?..."I love what I do because we are going to make our country greater than ever before...Day one, the border gets closed. Day one-and-a-half, we drill. And probably, on day two, we will get rid of this ridiculous electric car mandate." pic.twitter.com/Au7SEeDOqL — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) December 6, 2023

2. Trump said he does not believe President Biden will be the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

"I personally don't think he makes it," Trump said. "I think he's in bad shape physically. Do you remember when he said, ‘I’d like to take him behind the barn’ – if he took me behind the barn and I went like this (blows air), I believe he’d fall over."

Asked who would replace him, Trump named Gov. Gavin Newsom as one possibility.

BREAKING: Joe Biden will not be the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, Republican frontrunner Donald Trump says. WATCH pic.twitter.com/gp3kYTS7IL



" — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) December 6, 2023

3. Trump said America is finished if Biden gets re-elected, pointing to the massive number of illegal immigrants pouring over the southern border.

Trump: "They're destroying our country at the border. They will allow 15 million people in by the time Biden gets out. If they get another term, this country is finished." pic.twitter.com/1uo5QVSUUS — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 6, 2023

4. Trump criticized primary opponents Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Gov. Nikki Haley over their positions on Social Security. The 45th president argued it's not necessary to make changes given "we have money laying in the ground, far greater than anything we can do by hurting senior citizens with their Social Security."

President Trump calls out DeSantis and Haley for targeting seniors' benefits: "We have money laying in the ground, far greater than anything we can do by hurting senior citizens with their social security." pic.twitter.com/RHOe6xRS83 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) December 6, 2023

Advertisement

5. Trump spoke about what he considered the "biggest problem" facing the world right now.

"The level of power of nuclear weapons is incredible. Take Hiroshima or take Nagasaki and that was many, many decades ago and multiply that times 500, that's what a big bomb would be today," Trump said. "Whether it's Israel or major countries, nuclear weapons are the biggest problems we have."