Tipsheet

If Elected, Trump Says He Won't Be a Dictator...But Named One Exception

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 06, 2023 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Mike Mulholland

Former President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday, opting to take part in the town hall event over participating in Wednesday’s fourth Republican presidential primary debate. 

Here are some highlights from the event in Davenport, Iowa. 

1. Trump got the liberal media’s attention when he said he’s not going to be a dictator, other than on his first day. 

"We're closing the border and we're drilling, drilling, drilling," Trump said. "After that, I'm not a dictator."

He also emphasized his priorities if elected.

2. Trump said he does not believe President Biden will be the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee. 

"I personally don't think he makes it," Trump said. "I think he's in bad shape physically. Do you remember when he said, ‘I’d like to take him behind the barn’ – if he took me behind the barn and I went like this (blows air), I believe he’d fall over."

Asked who would replace him, Trump named Gov. Gavin Newsom as one possibility. 

3. Trump said America is finished if Biden gets re-elected, pointing to the massive number of illegal immigrants pouring over the southern border. 

4. Trump criticized primary opponents Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Gov. Nikki Haley over their positions on Social Security. The 45th president argued it's not necessary to make changes given "we have money laying in the ground, far greater than anything we can do by hurting senior citizens with their Social Security."

5. Trump spoke about what he considered the "biggest problem" facing the world right now. 

"The level of power of nuclear weapons is incredible. Take Hiroshima or take Nagasaki and that was many, many decades ago and multiply that times 500, that's what a big bomb would be today," Trump said. "Whether it's Israel or major countries, nuclear weapons are the biggest problems we have."

