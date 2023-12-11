Here's Why the Biden Administration Is Giving California $3 Billion in Taxpayer Funds

The Biden administration is giving California’s “train to nowhere” more than $3 billion in taxpayer funds, which critics are blasting as a complete waste of money.

Funding for the high-speed train through California’s Central Valley was announced Friday by President Biden. The project and another train in California were among 10 major passenger rail projects receiving a collective $8.2 billion.

According to the White House, $3.07 billion will go toward work on the line between Bakersfield and Merced as well as building the Fresno station.

"This 171-mile rail corridor will support high-speed travel with speeds up to 220mph. The project will improve connectivity and increase travel options, along with providing more frequent passenger rail service, from the Central Valley to urban centers in northern and Southern California," the statement said. "New all-electric trainsets will produce zero emissions and be powered by 100% renewable energy. By separating passenger and freight lines, this project will benefit freight rail operations throughout California as well. This project has already created over 11,000 good-paying union construction jobs and has committed to using union labor for operations and maintenance."

Not mentioned was how much of a boondoggle the project has been since voters in the state approved it in 2008.

The project was originally planned as a $33 billion project consisting of 1,955 miles of railway connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles. Since then, the cost has swelled to $113 billion and the project's scope has been dramatically scaled down to a 171-mile railway connecting Bakersfield, Fresno and Merced that isn't expected to be operational until 2030. Overall, if the project is completed in 2030, it will have taken a decade longer than expected, while costing $80 billion more and being 91% smaller than originally planned. Because of its repeated shortfalls, the project has been dubbed by critics as the "train to nowhere." (Fox News)

"This commuter train isn’t even ‘high speed,’ is at least 13 years behind schedule, and will now cost four times the original price tag promised to voters," Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) told Fox News Digital. "Far too much taxpayer dollars have been wasted on this boondoggle. It’s in everyone’s best interest to cut the losses and rescind every cent dedicated to this foolish project."

LaMalfa continued, "The state is $68 billion in debt, hasn’t laid a single inch of track and is over $120 billion short. Biden and Newsom sure know how to waste your money."

Others on X agreed.

What really is the $6 billion to Calif. for High Speed Rail? It's a gift to labor unions - @SEIU. We have no track, no trains, and no "high speed" plan. But billions have already been spent on the train to nowhere. https://t.co/UFZqe3sLhU — Katy Grimes (@KATYSaccitizen) December 11, 2023



