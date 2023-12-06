The Border Crisis Just Broke Another Insane Record
Las Vegas Police: UNLV Campus Shooter Is Dead
Venezuela Is Going to Annex Guyana
Here's What Happened When Biden Was Asked About His Interactions With Hunter's Business...
Joe Biden Begs 'Extreme Republicans' for Ukraine Funding
Matt Gaetz Responds to Kevin McCarthy's Retirement With One Word
Haley Vows War With Iran, China, Russia and TikTok
Why Are Chuck Schumer and Kamala Harris So Happy?
Juveniles in One State Are Increasingly Committing 'Severe and Brazen' Crimes
Two Men Competed in a Women's Cycling Race. Here's What Happened Next.
'It's Time': Chip Roy, Mike Rogers, and Mike Lee Introduce Bill to Defund...
Hunter Biden Refuses to Appear for Deposition. Comer and Jordan Aren't Having It.
The Weather, the Environment, and the War Against Hamas
Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign?
Tipsheet

There's Just One Problem With That $7.5 Billion Congress Spent for EV Chargers

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 06, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

President Biden wants at least 50 percent of new vehicle sales by 2030 to be electric, but doing so requires significant investment in the infrastructure required to make that happen. To this end, Congress in 2021 spent $7.5 billion to invest in EV charging stations across the country through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. 

Advertisement

There’s just one problem, however. After two years, Biden's goal of "building a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers along America’s highways and in our communities," has gone nowhere, as not a single charger has been installed.

States and the charger industry blame the delays mostly on the labyrinth of new contracting and performance requirements they have to navigate to receive federal funds. While federal officials have authorized more than $2 billion of the funds to be sent to states, fewer than half of states have even started to take bids from contractors to build the chargers — let alone begin construction.

Consumer demand for electric vehicles is rising in the United States, necessitating six times as many chargers on its roads by the end of the decade, according to federal estimates. But not a single charger funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law has come online and odds are they will not be able to start powering Americans’ vehicles until at least 2024.

Getting chargers up and running across the country is essential to reaching President Joe Biden’s goal of having half the vehicles sold in the United States be electric by the end of the decade — a key cog of his climate agenda. Americans consistently say the lack of charging infrastructure is one of the top reasons they won’t buy an electric car. (Politico)

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates the U.S. will need about 1.2 million public chargers by 2030 to meet demand. According to the Energy Department, there are only about 180,000 chargers today.  

Recommended

Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign? Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

An unnamed Biden official said the slow rollout is not surprising given the administration's desire to build a “convenient, affordable, reliable, made-in-America equitable network.”

“Anybody can throw a charger in the ground — that’s not that hard, it doesn’t take that long,” the official told Politico. “Building a network is different.”

GOP senators reacted to the news, blasting Biden's green agenda. 


Tags: GREEN ENERGY ELECTRIC CARS JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign? Madeline Leesman
Matt Gaetz Responds to Kevin McCarthy's Retirement With One Word Spencer Brown
Are We Shocked a Dem Rep Said This About Florida and Texas? Matt Vespa
Riley Gaines’ Fiery Exchange With Democrat Rep Who Claimed She’s ‘Transphobic’ Madeline Leesman
Hunter Biden Refuses to Appear for Deposition. Comer and Jordan Aren't Having It. Rebecca Downs
Why Is Everyone Acting Shocked by This Moment From Fox News' Trump Town Hall? Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign? Madeline Leesman
Advertisement