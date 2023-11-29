What Happened to the National Christmas Tree 'Perfectly Sums Up Joe Biden's Presidency'

A strong gust of wind in the nation’s capital on Tuesday knocked over the National Christmas Tree in what critics are saying is a perfect metaphor for the Biden administration.

National Christmas tree falls DOWN. Perfectly summing up Joe Biden's presidency.

The tree’s toppling took place just days before the annual lighting ceremony, but the National Park Service said “the show must go on,” adding that the NPS and its partners in the event are looking to “ensure a successful event this year.”

Tuesday evening, a crane was seen lifting the tree, which had already been decorated.

The National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C. was blown over Tuesday by a gust of wind. The tree was eventually lifted back up by a crane. It should be ready for the annual lighting ceremony on Thursday according to the National Park Service. pic.twitter.com/dhIXdOJwKW — The Associated Press (@AP) November 29, 2023

This is not the first time the National Christmas Tree has had problems. The one planted for this year’s ceremony already had to be replaced after it developed a fungus. And former President Obama joked during the 2012 ceremony about how much trouble the tree faced.

The tree, he said, “has been having a hard time recently—this is our third tree in as many years. Our longstanding tree was lost in a storm and then its replacement didn’t take hold. It just goes to show nobody’s job is safe here in Washington.”

This year's ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, marks the 100th anniversary of the tree lighting tradition.