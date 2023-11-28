WATCH: Palestinians Shout 'Allahu Akbar,' Block Hostages From Exiting Gaza
Hamas Just Broke the Ceasefire Deal...Again
BREAKING: Hunter Biden Agrees to Congressional Testimony...but There's a Catch
Disneyland Became an X-Rated Venue, Thanks to This Individual
Has Biden Even Acknowledged That a Jewish Man Was Killed at Pro-Palestinian Rally?
Here's How President Reagan Handled Iranian Aggression Toward U.S. Troops
Deadspin Writer Tries Smearing a Young Chiefs Fan As Racist. It Does Not...
Sports Illustrated’s Parent Company Responds to Report Alleging It Used Content by Fake...
New Study Puts a Number on How Many Babies Were Saved From Abortion...
Christian School Sues State After Being Banned From Sports Over Transgender Policies
Catholic Priest Fired Over Pop Star’s Dead Ex Music Video
School Principal, Staffers Reassigned Amid Investigation Into ‘Trans’ Athlete
Why Are Western Citizens Second Class?
Guess Who's Funding Inmates’ Irreversible ‘Trans Care’
Tipsheet

NYU Law Students Remove President of Bar Association Who Blamed Israel for Hamas Massacre

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 28, 2023 11:30 AM

Law students at New York University voted to oust Student Bar Association president Ryna Workman over her response to the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre of Israeli civilians.

Advertisement

The move comes after Workman wrote in a weekly newsletter after the attack that “Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life.” She also refused to “condemn Palestinian resistance,” arguing “this regime of state-sanctioned violence created conditions that made resistance necessary.” 

The online vote, which was triggered by a “no confidence” petition signed by 25 percent of the student body, closed Wednesday after being held open for a week. Of the 1,176 students who voted, 707 said Workman should not remain in office, while 428 voted to retain Workman and 41 abstained. […]

Soon after [Workman’s comments], NYU Law’s SBA issued a message saying its members “did not write, approve, or see this message before it was published,” nor did they “hold discussions about whether to issue a public statement about the conflict or the content of any potential statement.” The letter goes on to state that the SBA board initiated Workman’s removal as president, which requires a majority vote of the entire law school student body.

The student said that the SBA’s hearings on whether to oust Workman — which it mentioned in its message — were “never able to happen because all SBA members resigned.” Instead, the entire NYU Law School student body voted Workman out, in accordance with the university’s bylaws. (National Review)

Recommended

Deadspin Writer Tries Smearing a Young Chiefs Fan As Racist. It Does Not End Well. Spencer Brown
Advertisement

When given the opportunity to retract her comments, Workman refused, telling ABC News she "will continue to speak up for Palestinian human rights and use whatever platform I have available to me to call for a ceasefire and end this occupation that's harming the Palestinians.” 

The same day, Workman, who also had her job offer rescinded, was filmed defacing posters of kidnapped Israelis.  

Tags: NEW YORK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES ISRAEL HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Deadspin Writer Tries Smearing a Young Chiefs Fan As Racist. It Does Not End Well. Spencer Brown
Catholic Priest Fired Over Pop Star’s Dead Ex Music Video Elise McCue
Watching Media Outlets Die Derek Hunter
Disneyland Became an X-Rated Venue, Thanks to This Individual Matt Vespa
American Jews Who Worked for a Secular America Made a Fatal Error Dennis Prager
Family of the First American Released by Hamas Bought Hunter Biden's Art Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Deadspin Writer Tries Smearing a Young Chiefs Fan As Racist. It Does Not End Well. Spencer Brown
Advertisement