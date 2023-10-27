Law Student Who Lost Her Job Offer After Blaming Israel for Hamas Attack Doubles Down

The law student whose job offer was rescinded after she justified Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel defended her remarks in an interview this week.

"I will continue to speak up for Palestinian human rights and use whatever platform I have available to me to call for a ceasefire and end this occupation that's harming the Palestinians," Ryna Workman, who was also stripped of her title as New York University’s Bar Association president, told ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis on Tuesday.

The interview came after Workman faced widespread criticism for justifying Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 attack, arguing in a weekly newsletter that “Israel bears full responsibility” for creating “the conditions that made resistance necessary.”

When Workman was asked if she’d change anything about that statement, she doubled down.

"I think what I use my platform for, and who I condemn was pretty clear by my message," Workman told ABC News. "I think I will continue to condemn apartheid and military occupation." Davis also asked "Do you condemn Hamas' actions on Oct. 7?" In response, Workman said "I think what I use my platform for and who I condemn was pretty clear by my message." And Davis asked several times if there was room for empathy for the Israelis who died. "I will continue to use my voice to uplift the voices of Palestinians and the struggles they're going through," Workman said. "I think whether or not my empathy goes to Israelis or to Palestinians is really not the question here. What the question is, is will we call for an end to this genocide and will we call for a cease fire?" (ABC News)

NYU Law School’s Student Bar Association President Ryna Workman refuses to condemn Hamas. pic.twitter.com/BZ92FDskuC — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) October 25, 2023

The same day as the interview Workman was also recorded defacing posters of kidnapped Israelis.

Ryna Workman (they/them), the @nyuniversity law student & student bar association president who blamed Israel for the Hamas terror atrocities, was caught posting pro-Palestine flyers over the photos of missing civilians. She’s wearing the brown coat. pic.twitter.com/IdqGj2ZxPu — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 25, 2023



