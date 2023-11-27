Gallagher Incensed Over What Was Included in Wisconsin Christmas Tree Festival

Festival-goers in Wisconsin were shocked to see the inclusion of a satanic Christmas tree on display at the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon.

Among the 66 trees at the annual event stood one belonging to the Satanic Temple, which was decorated with red lighting, pentagrams, and had a snake-type figure at the bottom.

The tree prompted widespread criticism, including from Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), for being included in the family-friendly event.

“It’s impossible to overstate how offensive this is to Christians. It would be, in quite a literal sense, the same thing as waving a Hamas flag inside of a synagogue,” Gallagher told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“It’s just absolutely crazy that we would allow this to happen.”

The Museum’s CEO, Jacqueline Frank, said they did not hesitate to allow the tree since it did not advocate for violence.

“We’re not a religious organization,” she said, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette. “And honestly, the Christmas tree is used by so many different secular and religious organizations. All we’re doing is putting up decoration in that room.”

Gallagher called that response "insufficient."

“Thus far, the railroads museum’s response has been insufficient. When parents and concerned citizens have contacted the railroad museum, they say, well, this is an educational opportunity for kids, which is completely ridiculous, right?" he said. "And the real shame of it is, Sean, is every year the National Railroad Museum does something interesting and cool and fun for kids which is they do a big screening of Polar Express, and you’re surrounded by all the trains, and it’s a cool, fun thing to take your kids to — but now I don’t want my kids to be surrounded by satanic trees."