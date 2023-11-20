Mark Levin Explains How the Biden Administration Is Sabotaging Israel's War Against Terror
Here's the Latest Piece of Fake News Being Spread About the October 7...
17 Old Things Younger Than Joe Biden
Democrats Are Losing the Border Crisis Messaging Battle Among...Democrats?
What the Heck Is Going on at the FDIC?
Disney Continues to Set the Kind of Records With ‘The Marvels’ No Studio...
Matt Viser Questions Validity of a Laptop He Used as a Resource
X Is Dropping a 'Thermonuclear Lawsuit' Against Media Matters
Erase the Holocaust, Erase the Jews
‘That’s Not Freedom’: Newsom Attacks DeSantis’ Pro-Life Legislation
You Won't Believe Where the Marines Are Recruiting
Female Boxer Withdraws From Competition Against 'Trans' Athlete
Confidence in Biden Is Strikingly Low and Dems Are Worried
The Last Thing America Needs Is a National Standard for Net Neutrality
Tipsheet

Here's What 'Surprised' NBC's Pollsters in Latest Survey

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 20, 2023 3:00 PM
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

President Biden’s approval rating, now at 40 percent, has hit an all-time low in a recent NBC News survey, just one of the poor marks the president received in the poll. 

Advertisement

NBC's Steve Kornacki pointed out how Democrats play a key role in this figure. 

"If you take a look here by party, I think it’s significant for two reasons: one, Independents, obviously, more than two to one disapprove. You don’t want to be there as an incumbent president. But I think equally significant, no surprise, 7 percent of Republicans approve of Joe Biden's job performance, but three times as many Democrats, 21 percent, that’s more than one in five, say they disapprove. You need much more unified support in your own party if you're going to have a successful reelection campaign. And we mentioned the drop in that approval rating and the connection to the Middle East and here it is. On foreign policy, 33 percent approve of Joe Biden's job performance."

NBC “Meet the Press” host Kristin Welker noted that even their own pollsters were "surprised" by these numbers, "with one saying he cannot remember a time when a foreign entanglement that didn't involve U.S. troops had the capacity to transform the electorate. And that's not the case in this poll."  

Recommended

Mark Levin Explains How the Biden Administration Is Sabotaging Israel's War Against Terror Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

The two also discussed the survey's finding in a hypothetical matchup, where former President Donald Trump was ahead of Biden, 46 to 44 percent.

"This is significant because this is the first time in the history of our poll that former President Trump beats President Biden, still within the margin of error, but still significant," Welker said.

"Yeah, in 2019, 2020 when Trump was president he trailed all of them. This year he's trailed all of them in our poll. First time in more than a dozen polls we've seen a result like this," Kornacki added. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN POLLING 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mark Levin Explains How the Biden Administration Is Sabotaging Israel's War Against Terror Katie Pavlich
You Won't Believe Where the Marines Are Recruiting Mia Cathell
Reject Moral Illiteracy Kurt Schlichter
Confidence in Biden Is Strikingly Low and Dems Are Worried Guy Benson
It's Simple Why No Arab Countries Are Taking Palestinian Refugees. They Know Better. Matt Vespa
Here's the Latest Piece of Fake News Being Spread About the October 7 Attacks Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mark Levin Explains How the Biden Administration Is Sabotaging Israel's War Against Terror Katie Pavlich
Advertisement