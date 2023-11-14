We Now Have Photos of the Cocaine Found in the White House

Photos of the cocaine found in the White House were released Monday, months after officials made the discovery near the West Executive entrance.

The images, obtained by The Daily Mail through a Freedom of Information Act request, show a clear bag containing a white substance in a locker used to store personal belongings. It was found July 2, when the president and his family were at Camp David for the weekend.

Advertisement

An 11-day investigation turned up zero leads and it was closed due to a “lack of evidence.”

"Ownership or persons responsible for the initial placement of the item within the West Wing of the White House Complex on July 2, 2023, could not be determined utilizing DNA or latent print retrieval methods," the Secret Service said in a statement on July 13.

The list of suspects had been narrowed down to 500, but security footage wasn't able to determine the owner as cameras do not face the locker area. It is unclear if any suspects were interviewed during the short investigation. Lockers aren't assigned to specific personnel, a source familiar with the setup told DailyMail.com, but instead guests can choose a locker to use and then take a key. They are used by people who are outside visitors to the West Wing, not White House or Executive Office of the President staff. The same source also said that someone taking a tour was the likeliest culprit because anyone with any familiarity of the White House would know that there's a bathroom steps away where the contraband could have been flushed. Documents obtained by DailyMail.com include updates in real time, like the description that a '1'' by 1'' bag of white powdery substance was found near where pass holders put their phones when going into the [redacted].' Another document said that the individual who found the cocaine 'was confident it was drug related.' Secret Service officials noted that the president was at Camp David and Vice President Kamala Harris was in Los Angeles at the time of the discovery. (Daily Mail)

JUST IN - First photos reveal the cocaine found in the White House, and the culprit has still not been found.https://t.co/52BJA8sA11 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 13, 2023

Though the White House denied the drugs belonged to a member of the Biden family, conservatives continued to have their suspicions, especially because initial leaks about where the substance was found kept changing. Originally it was said to have been discovered in the White House library, then the West Wing lobby, before finally at the West Executive entrance.

Zero chance someone accidentally left that bag of cocaine in that position in that location. The far more likely scenario is someone found that bag of cocaine in the Biden residence and then removed it to a seemingly public area to protect a resident of the White House. https://t.co/gNgQT8YgCX — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 13, 2023







