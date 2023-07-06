Our Alleged President Is a Corrupt Scumbag and the Ruling Class Is OK...
Hunter Biden’s Lawyers' Attempt to Discredit the IRS Whistleblowers Just Blew Up in...
Joe Biden Is the Only American Foolish Enough to Believe 'Bidenomics' Is Working
One Man Versus China
Don’t Believe the Haters, Indiana Jones 5 Is Awesome
The Catastrophe Du Jour
Longstanding U.S. Neglect Toward the Western Hemisphere Is Paying Dividends -- For China
'Fair Game': DeSantis Defends Ad Shared by Campaign That Angered Some on the...
First Lady Claims Biden Is the 'Education President.' There's Just One Problem With...
The Founders Were Right
Karine Jean-Pierre Heaps Laughable Praise Upon Biden Admin for Having 'Restored the Rule...
Let’s Talk About the Palestinians
The Harvard Case Recognizes the Equal Dignity of Asian Americans
'God’s Children Are Not For Sale'
Tipsheet

Dan Bongino Explains Why There's 'Zero Chance' WH Cocaine Brought in by Anyone Other Than Family

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 06, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino said it’s not hard to figure out who could have brought cocaine into the White House given how security protocols differ for members of the president’s family.

“There’s absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex,” he said on Twitter. “No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those.”

Others noted that the changing story about where the substance was found is suspect. 

According to the New York Post, "The initial dispatch call stated that the white, powdery substance was found in the residence’s library on the ground floor of the building.

"However, officials familiar with the incident told The Post the purported cocaine was found in a holding area in the West Wing that is accessible to both White House staff and guests," the report continued. "DC Fire and EMS did not immediately respond to a request to clarify the discrepancy."

Recommended

Hunter Biden’s Lawyers' Attempt to Discredit the IRS Whistleblowers Just Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa

Republican lawmakers vowed to get answers. 


Tags: WHITE HOUSE JOE BIDEN DRUGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hunter Biden’s Lawyers' Attempt to Discredit the IRS Whistleblowers Just Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Our Alleged President Is a Corrupt Scumbag and the Ruling Class Is OK With That Kurt Schlichter
The Truth About Legacies Ann Coulter
Don’t Believe the Haters, Indiana Jones 5 Is Awesome Derek Hunter
The Bidens' Existential Threats to the American Rule of Law Victor Davis Hanson
A Lesson in Corporate Wokeness: The Disaster After Making Aunt Jemima a Pariah Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Hunter Biden’s Lawyers' Attempt to Discredit the IRS Whistleblowers Just Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa