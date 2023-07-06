Dan Bongino Explains Why There's 'Zero Chance' WH Cocaine Brought in by Anyone Other Than Family

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino said it’s not hard to figure out who could have brought cocaine into the White House given how security protocols differ for members of the president’s family.

“There’s absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex,” he said on Twitter. “No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those.”

Others noted that the changing story about where the substance was found is suspect.

According to the New York Post, "The initial dispatch call stated that the white, powdery substance was found in the residence’s library on the ground floor of the building.

"However, officials familiar with the incident told The Post the purported cocaine was found in a holding area in the West Wing that is accessible to both White House staff and guests," the report continued. "DC Fire and EMS did not immediately respond to a request to clarify the discrepancy."

There were SEVERAL people who saw Hunter Biden working in the White House Library with his laptop. When the fire department reported the cocaine was found in the Library they put 2+2 together. Once the White House realized this the location of the cocaine was updated to a West… https://t.co/aNB6Tujv1q — @amuse (@amuse) July 5, 2023

You have got to be kidding me. Cocaine was found at the WH and authorities aren’t saying exactly where it was found. If it’s the Old Executive Office Building, it’s likely staff. If it’s the mansion, it’s likely Hunter.



Reporters do your job. https://t.co/aPfGnn4Wof — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 4, 2023

What gibberish. A West Wing “work area”?



With the exception of the WH Mess and the bathrooms, the entire West Wing is a work area. Where exactly was the cocaine found? In whose office? In the Sit Room? In the private office next to the Oval?



Where?



https://t.co/deHd4nvckj — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 5, 2023

I was a Deputy to the President. This is a lie.



The library of the residence is NOT “a well-traveled area.”



They’re still covering up for #HunterBiden’s cocaine habit. pic.twitter.com/SgJEK1bFjG — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) July 6, 2023

Republican lawmakers vowed to get answers.

Don’t worry @PressSec, we Oversight Republicans are going to ask Secret Service about cocaine found in the WH.



I’d also like to know if WH staff and admin, as well as Hunter Biden, can all pass a drug test.



And what list of meds or drugs is Joe taking?



pic.twitter.com/LGSvnMfBwS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 5, 2023



