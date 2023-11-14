Netanyahu Issues Dire Warning to Americans and Europeans

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a dire warning to Europeans and Americans on Monday about what will happen if Hamas isn’t wiped out by the IDF.

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, the prime minister explained why it’s imperative Israel wins.

"We have to win not only for our sake, but for the sake of the Middle East, for the sake of our Arab neighbors. You know what, for the sake of Gazans who've been held by this dark tyranny that has brutalized and brought them nothing but bloodshed and poverty and misery," Netanyahu said. "We have to win to protect Israel. We have to win to safeguard the Middle East. We have to win for the sake of the civilized world. That's the battle we're fighting, and it's being waged right now. There is no substitute for that victory."

Netanyahu called the Hamas terrorists "barbarians" and said they must be defeated "otherwise this barbarism will spread and will endanger the entire world."

The "axis of terror"—Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen and other "minions"—all run by Iran, wants to "bring the Middle East, the world back to the Dark Ages," he said. "And on the other side stands Israel, the modern Arab states, of course the United States, all the forces that want to see peace, prosperity for the Middle East and for the world. And that's the battle that is being waged right now."

He warned that neither Europe nor America will be spared if they are not decimated.

"If we don't win now, then Europe is next and you're next," he argued. "Every American, every civilized country will be under peril. We have to win."