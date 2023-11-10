What John Fetterman Did Is Going to Drive Pro-Hamas Protesters Insane
Panamanian Man Took Extreme Measures to Clear Out Global Warming Protesters
Squeezing the World's Vulnerable Peoples
Gaza After the War: Biden Needs a Reality Check
Environmentalists Want to ‘Decolonize’ English-Named Birds
GOP Presidential Candidate Becomes First to Travel to Israel
Deepfake Technology Is Now 'One of the Greatest Challenges We Face,' Expert Tells...
The Problem, As Usual, Is the Leadership
'International Chaos' -- Connect the Dots to Biden
Young Voters Spring (Contradictory) Political Surprises
Women's Sports are for Women
If We Chase the Votes, We Win
A Tale of Two Hospitals
The 15-Week Sweet Spot
Tipsheet

Former GOP Sen Says She Was Sexually Assaulted While Jogging

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 10, 2023 7:30 AM

Former Sen. Martha McSally said she was sexually assaulted Wednesday during a jog along the Missouri River in Iowa.

The former Arizona Republican senator was running near the Nebraska border when a man came up behind her.

Advertisement

“He engulfed me in a bear hug, and he molested and fondled me until I fought him off,” McSally said in a video posted on Instagram. “I then chased him down. I said a lot of swear words.”

“In this moment, I was in a ‘fight, flight or freeze,’ and I chose to fight. I ran after him. I threw my water bottle at him. And I chased him into the brush, where he was then hiding, as I called 911 and waited for the police to come,” McSally added. “I don’t think they found him. And I’m OK.” 

McSally, who has previously spoken about how she was raped by a superior in the Air Force, said the incident “tapped into a nerve of other sexual abuse and assault that I’ve been through in the past.” 

She continued, “In this case, I felt like I took my power back. He tried to take power from me, but I turned it on him, and he was running from me, instead of the other way around.”


McSally was in the area to give remarks in Omaha, Nebraska, “about courage and heart and how to be a brave heart,” which she noted was “put to the test.” 

Recommended

Squeezing the World's Vulnerable Peoples Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

“I still have a lot to process. And I will do that in time. But I am committed to ensuring that I settle myself down, neurologically,” she said. “And I process this through in a very healthy way, which is what I teach other people to do as well.”

McSally posted an update early Friday morning that law enforcement had identified the suspect and a warrant is out for his arrest. 


Tags: SEXUAL ASSAULT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Squeezing the World's Vulnerable Peoples Victor Davis Hanson
What John Fetterman Did Is Going to Drive Pro-Hamas Protesters Insane Matt Vespa
Biden's New Radical Policy Forces Federal Workers to Salute to the Rainbow Flag Sarah Arnold
Panamanian Man Took Extreme Measures to Clear Out Global Warming Protesters Matt Vespa
You Might Be Shocked Who Ann Coulter Thinks Could Wipe Out the GOP Matt Vespa
New Report Reveals Biden's Plans to Roll Out the Red Carpet for Palestinians Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Squeezing the World's Vulnerable Peoples Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement