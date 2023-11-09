'The End of Our Country As We Know It': Here's What HRC Fears About 2024

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told “The View” she is concerned America cannot withstand another Trump presidency and such a scenario is “almost unimaginable.”

Advertisement

Clinton’s remark came in response to co-host Sunny Hostin asking what she believed would happen if Trump did prevail over President Biden in 2024.

“I can't even think that, because I think it would be the end of our country as we know it. And I don't say that lightly. You know, I hated losing and I especially hated losing to him, because I had seen so many warning signals…during the campaign,” she said.

Clinton then claimed she attempted to give the Trump presidency a chance.

“I immediately said, 'Look, we have to give him a chance. We've got to support, you know, the president we have,' and I meant it. And I tried really hard. And then literally, from his inauguration on, it was nothing but you know, accusing people of things, making up facts, denying the size of the crowd at his own inauguration. And everything that I worried about, I saw unfolding.”

.@HillaryClinton tells #TheView a win for former Pres. Trump in 2024 "would be the end of our country as we know it." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/bC9fhjl8js — The View (@TheView) November 8, 2023

Clinton also said Trump was "somewhat restrained" in his first term, which wouldn't be the case with a second term, and went on to compare him to Hitler.

"I think he would be even worse now, because he was somewhat restrained, believe it or not, in the first term, by people who he hired because he thought they would go along with him and they stood up to him. And so now he’s going to — if he were ever near the Oval Office again — find people who have no principles, no conscience, who are totally tied to his fortune," she said.

"When I was secretary of state, I used to talk about ‘one and done.’ What I meant by that is that people would get legitimately elected, and then they would try to do away with elections and do away with opposition and do away with a free press," Clinton continued. "Hitler was duly elected right? And so, all of a sudden, somebody with those tendencies, the dictatorial, authoritarian tendencies, would be like, 'Oh, OK, we're going to shut this down, we're going to throw these people in jail,' and they didn't usually telegraph that. Trump is telling us what he intends to do."

Despite Clinton never being "locked up," as was routinely chanted at Trump's campaign events ahead of the 2016 election, the former secretary of state said people have to "take him at his word."

"He means to throw people in jail who disagree with him, shut down legitimate press outlets, do what he can to literally undermine the rule of law and our country's values," Clinton claimed.

Hillary Clinton bluntly compares Trump to Hitler:



“Hitler was duly elected…” pic.twitter.com/rg6KhGbxl8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 8, 2023







