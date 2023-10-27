The Left Is Infected
Suspect in Murder of Maryland Judge Found Dead

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 27, 2023 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert announced in a news conference on Thursday that the suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a Maryland Circuit Court judge was found dead.

"Murder suspect Pedro Argote was located deceased. This morning, Maryland State Police, along with other resources, were conducting expanded, systematic searches," Albert said. "It's a relief, but it's still a tragedy that we're dealing with."

Authorities confirmed last week that Wilkinson presided over a judgment hearing in Argote’s divorce case, granting sole custody of his four children to his wife. 

According to reports, Argote’s body was found in a wooded area about a mile from where authorities found his vehicle. 

"The family was relieved that we brought a little bit of closure," Albert said. "They lost a husband, father and brother."

Wilkinson’s wife and son were in the residence when he was gunned down in the driveway. 

Following the incident, a New Jersey federal judge whose son was fatally shot in a racially motivated attack targeting her called for additional protections for those in the judicial system. 

"In my opinion, every state and territory in the United States should have laws protecting judges and should have laws that are aimed at judicial security," New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas told Fox News Digital. "There are a handful of states like New Jersey that have addressed judicial security head-on, and my hope and prayer is that states will follow New Jersey's lead, follow the federal legislation and create and enact their own laws that are aimed directly at the judiciary."

