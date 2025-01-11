Mayorkas Grants Amnesty to 850,000 Illegals, Blames 'Bad Weather' as Reason

In a move that has many critics up in arms, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has granted amnesty to 850,000 illegal immigrants, further exacerbating concerns about the Biden administration’s border policies. With just days away from being outgoing President Joe Biden’s last week in office, critics argue that this decision, which effectively shields hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from deportation, signals an alarming disregard for the rule of law and sets a dangerous precedent for future immigration enforcement. With the U.S. southern border already overwhelmed by record numbers of illegal crossings, conservatives contend that this blanket amnesty acts as a stab in the back to President-elect Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans.

With just days left as Biden’s border czar, Mayorkas announced the 18-month expansion of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) amnesty, which includes the 234,000 illegal immigrants from El Salvador who first got their TPS status after a 2001 earthquake that destroyed the nation’s economy. The mass amnesty also includes 600,000 economic migrants from Venezuela.

However, the once struggling economy is now growing, thanks to the successful crackdown on gang crime led by the country’s popular president, Nayib Bukele.

That's correct—Mayorkas cited "bad weather" as the reason for not sending the illegal aliens back to their home countries.

“El Salvador’s extension of TPS is based on geological and weather events, including significant storms and heavy rainfall in 2023 and 2024, that continue to affect areas heavily impacted by the earthquakes in 2001,” Mayorkas said. The agency “is automatically extending [work permits] through March 9, 2026.”

“After reviewing the country conditions in Venezuela and consulting with interagency partners, it was determined that an 18-month TPS extension is warranted based on the severe humanitarian emergency the country continues to face due to political and economic crises under the inhumane Maduro regime. These conditions have contributed to high levels of crime and violence, impacting access to food, medicine, healthcare, water, electricity, and fuel,” his statement continued.

The amnesty will benefit Venezuela's Cuba-backed dictator by allowing 600,000 of his opponents to remain employed in U.S. jobs rather than protesting in the streets of Venezuela. Illegal immigrants can also send U.S. dollars back to their families in their home country.

Under Biden’s pro-illegal immigration czar, the number of migrants with TPS amnesty has tripled to around one million, including many Haitian immigrants invited to take advantage of U.S. jobs and housing in Springfield, Ohio.