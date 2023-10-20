Wait, That's How The Washington Post Described the Kidnappings by Hamas
Tipsheet

Hogan-Appointed Maryland Circuit Court Judge Gunned Down Outside His Home

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 20, 2023 6:30 AM
FOX 5

Washington County Circuit Court Associate Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was shot multiple times in the driveway of his home on Thursday. 

Police received reports around 8 p.m. of a shooting in the western Maryland city of Hagerstown. 

He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. 

The judge, who was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2019, had been serving on the 4th Judicial Circuit since January 2020.

State troopers have reportedly been dispatched to protect other local judges as police continue searching for the shooter.

“Judge Wilkinson was an exceptional judge and was a pillar in our community,” said Neil Parrott, a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates, in a statement. “The events tonight are catastrophic for Washington County, for Maryland, and for our justice system. Judge Wilkinson served faithfully and will be severely missed.”

A press conference will be held on Friday, the sheriff's office said. 

