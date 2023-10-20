Hogan-Appointed Maryland Circuit Court Judge Gunned Down Outside His Home

Washington County Circuit Court Associate Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was shot multiple times in the driveway of his home on Thursday.

Police received reports around 8 p.m. of a shooting in the western Maryland city of Hagerstown.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The judge, who was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2019, had been serving on the 4th Judicial Circuit since January 2020.

State troopers have reportedly been dispatched to protect other local judges as police continue searching for the shooter.

Horrible news in Washington County tonight. It appears that Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot multiple times and has passed away. Police are actively searching for the murderer. Please pray for our police and for Judge Wilkinson's family at this time. https://t.co/aUbdagfkd0 — Neil Parrott (R-MD) (@neilparrott) October 20, 2023

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot & killed in his driveway on the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Rd in Hagerstown, MD. https://t.co/Yd2oPY3AP7 pic.twitter.com/MiMkv6ywuW — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) October 20, 2023

.@fox5dc has confirmed Washington County, Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot and killed at his home tonight. pic.twitter.com/p0PrrCqSwq — Kenneth Moton (@KennethMoton) October 20, 2023

“Judge Wilkinson was an exceptional judge and was a pillar in our community,” said Neil Parrott, a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates, in a statement. “The events tonight are catastrophic for Washington County, for Maryland, and for our justice system. Judge Wilkinson served faithfully and will be severely missed.”

A press conference will be held on Friday, the sheriff's office said.