GOP Rep Calls for Capitol Hill ‘Insurrectionists’ to Be ‘Prosecuted to Fullest Extent of the Law’

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 19, 2023 8:00 AM
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) sent a letter to Capitol Police Chief John Thomas Manger on Wednesday calling for the preservation of all surveillance records of the Hamas sympathizers who took over the Cannon Rotunda demanding a “ceasefire.” 

“By launching an insurrection in the Capitol complex, these actors caused elevators to be shut down, staircases and hallways to be blocked, exits to be made inaccessible, and official legislative business to be obstructed, putting Members of Congress, their staffs and Capitol visits at risk,” Greene wrote. 

She said the Committee on House Administration must investigate the demonstration, reviewing all evidence in Capitol Police’s possession. 

Greene pointed out that the group behind the protest, Jewish Voice for Peace, “is a pro-Islamic anti-Semitic group that seeks the destruction of the state of Israel, according to the Anti-Defamation League.” Another group, IfNotNow, was also involved. 

The “insurrectionists involved must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the Georgia Republican argued. 

Other GOP lawmakers wondered if Wednesday's "insurrectionists" will also be given the J6 treatment. 

Organizers estimated about 300 demonstrators were arrested, The New York Times reports. Among those, Capitol Police said three were charged with assault on a police officer. 


