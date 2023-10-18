Biden Pledges $100 Million for Hamas Controlled Gaza, Corrupt West Bank
Conservatives Unload on This Stunning Piece of Propaganda From Axios About the Border

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 18, 2023 2:45 PM
Conservatives were stunned by an Axios report published Tuesday that claimed the U.S.-Mexico border is “more fortified than it’s ever been” and argued the notion from critics that America has an “open border” is a “myth.”

In addition to the gaslighting in the piece, not a single person with direct experience at the border was interviewed for the report, nor was congressional testimony included, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, who's been among the best in the industry at covering the border crisis, pointed out. The only individual quoted for the report was a Cato Institute scholar. 

 Here's how Axios presented its case: 

As the Biden administration grapples with the soaring number of migrants and asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, conservative pundits and politicians have upped accusations that some Democrats support "open border" policies.

The big picture: By using the term "open border," conservatives — including Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who is seeking the role of House speaker — are suggesting that anyone can get into the U.S. without much hassle. But the reality is that the southern border is more fortified than it's ever been.

Reality check: Since 1992, the U.S. has quadrupled the number of Border Patrol agents — from less than 5,000 to nearly 20,000 today.

  • Barriers, walls, and fences have been erected along portions of the 1,951-mile U.S.-Mexico border, in addition to new Border Patrol outposts and high-tech surveillance systems.
  • The Border Patrol regularly breaks border arrest records, highlighting the difficulty of entering the country illegally.
  • Most recently, Biden decided to go forward with a border wall in South Texas.
  • Lines at ports of entry have gotten longer because of new requirements to enter the U.S., putting pressure to expand hours at newer ports of entry like the one in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

The story led to a flood of comments pointing out why the report was so off-base.

