Report: How Donors Could Be Key in Getting Jordan Across the Finish Line

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio will likely face an uphill battle in his bid to become House speaker on Tuesday as there is still opposition from enough Republicans to tank his chances.

Advertisement

On Monday, he picked up key support from several Republicans who previously opposed him: GOP Reps. Mike Rogers of Alabama, Ann Wagner of Missouri, Ken Calvert of California, and Vern Buchanan of Florida, according to The Hill. Still, at least six Republicans plan to vote against Jordan, and he can only afford to lose four GOP votes to secure 217.

According to one report, Jordan could reach that threshold if donors force the hand of those who oppose him.

GOP donors are telling the Caller they will be withholding their donations to anyone who does not end up supporting Jordan in the vote. “Our nation needs a fighter who will stand up for the interests of American citizens, whether Democrat, Republican or Independent. Jim Jordan is a proven commodity we can trust,” Michaelon Wright Olson, who served on the Independent Women’s Forum (IWF) board of trustees and is a big donor to the GOP, told the Caller Monday evening. “Donors are extremely frustrated and will withhold funding for the NRCC if Jim Jordan does not become speaker. Donors are extremely frustrated with Congressional leadership for reckless spending, failure to be fully transparent on all actions and inability to prioritize on basics, including securing our country,” Maria Zack, the founder of Nations in Action, told the Caller. (The Daily Caller)

Despite the holdouts, Jordan was optimistic on Monday.

“Look, I felt good walking into the conference. I feel even better now. We’ve got a few more people we want to talk to, listen to. And then we'll have a vote tomorrow,” Jordan said as he was leaving a GOP conference on Monday evening.



