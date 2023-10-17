Hey, Liberal Media, Did You Miss This Part About That Dental Student From...
Tipsheet

Did You Catch What Biden Is Making Americans Who Want to Get Out of Israel Do Prior to Departure?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 17, 2023 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Prior to the State Department finally announcing it would begin facilitating charter flights out of Israel for U.S. citizens, GOP Rep. Cory Mills of Florida was already on the ground helping evacuate stranded Americans. 

“If I had to come over here and do Biden’s job, so be it,” Mills said of his efforts in Israel, which come two years after he and a team similarly helped evacuate U.S. citizens from Afghanistan amid the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal. 

On Saturday, he announced he had helped bring 96 Americans out of Israel already and said he secured a charter plane that could hold 218 passengers. 

He emphasized in separate messages one important point: “In contrast to Joe Biden's charter flights, this service is provided to passengers FREE OF CHARGE."

Meanwhile, the State Department's notice to Americans in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, informs them they will need to pay the government back for a flight that doesn't even bring them home.

"You will be asked to sign an agreement to repay the U.S. government prior to departure," the update reads. "If you accept this assistance, you should be prepared to arrange your own lodging and onward travel from the safe location to your final destination."

In addition to Mills, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also took the initiative to bring Americans home free of charge. 


