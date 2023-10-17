Did You Catch What Biden Is Making Americans Who Want to Get Out of Israel Do Prior to Departure?

Prior to the State Department finally announcing it would begin facilitating charter flights out of Israel for U.S. citizens, GOP Rep. Cory Mills of Florida was already on the ground helping evacuate stranded Americans.

“If I had to come over here and do Biden’s job, so be it,” Mills said of his efforts in Israel, which come two years after he and a team similarly helped evacuate U.S. citizens from Afghanistan amid the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal.

On Saturday, he announced he had helped bring 96 Americans out of Israel already and said he secured a charter plane that could hold 218 passengers.

He emphasized in separate messages one important point: “In contrast to Joe Biden's charter flights, this service is provided to passengers FREE OF CHARGE."

🚨UPDATE: Our office and team haS now gotten out 96 Americans from Israel. 77 of which I was on myself.



We’ve also secured a charter aircraft that can hold 218 passengers. It Will not cost anything the Americans needing ti get out of Israel.



I’m also proud to report that… pic.twitter.com/lAfoq3l02D — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) October 14, 2023

If you, or someone you know, is an American currently stranded in Israel and seeking a way out, fill out the form in the link below.



I have secured a charter plane with 219 available seats that need to be occupied as soon as possible.



In contrast to Joe Biden's charter flights,… — Rep. Cory Mills 🇺🇸 (@RepMillsPress) October 15, 2023

Meanwhile, the State Department's notice to Americans in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, informs them they will need to pay the government back for a flight that doesn't even bring them home.

"You will be asked to sign an agreement to repay the U.S. government prior to departure," the update reads. "If you accept this assistance, you should be prepared to arrange your own lodging and onward travel from the safe location to your final destination."

In addition to Mills, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also took the initiative to bring Americans home free of charge.

We are not going to sit and wait for the Biden Administration to rescue Floridians in Israel.



We’re taking action and bringing them home. pic.twitter.com/fdseZsq9q1 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 13, 2023

Under the leadership of @GovRonDeSantis, DEM is arranging chartered flights for Floridians needing safe transportation from Israel - completely free of charge.



If you’re in need of evacuation, please visit https://t.co/WxYvOaTvZF and fill out the form. pic.twitter.com/C8DzO9GuEB — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) October 12, 2023



