DeSantis Sends an Important Message to Americans Stuck in Israel With New Executive Order

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he signed an executive order authorizing rescue operations in Israel following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists.

“There are more than 20,000 Americans, including many Floridians, in Israel who wish to return home but have been prevented from doing so because of commercial flight cancellation and other travel and logistics disruptions due to the ongoing war in the region,” the order states.

Advertisement

Wow! Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, issued an executive order to send airplanes to Israel to rescue the 20,000 Americans who are now stranded amid a war. About 1,000 of them are from Florida, his admin says.



I asked his team if Florida will charge Americans for the… pic.twitter.com/Dgdu88tnvu — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 12, 2023

Major airlines suspended operation shortly after the attack, leaving thousands of U.S. citizens stranded. The Biden administration initially suggested Americans utilize "ground options," despite more than a dozen countries sending planes to bring their citizens home. The executive order criticized President Biden for this failure.

“We will not leave our residents behind,” DeSantis said on X. “To the many Floridians who are stuck in Israel, trying to get home — help is on the way.”

Today I signed an executive order authorizing rescue operations in Israel to bring Floridians home and transport supplies to our allies.



We will not leave our residents behind.



To the many Floridians who are stuck in Israel, trying to get home — help is on the way. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 12, 2023

Under the leadership of @GovRonDeSantis, DEM is arranging chartered flights for Floridians needing safe transportation from Israel - completely free of charge.



If you’re in need of evacuation, please visit https://t.co/WxYvOaTvZF and fill out the form. pic.twitter.com/C8DzO9GuEB — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) October 12, 2023

The State Department announced Thursday that it would begin arranging charter flights starting Oct. 13.



