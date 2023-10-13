Welcome to the Hamas 'Day of Rage'
Rashida Tlaib Finally Responds to Reports About Hamas Beheading Babies
Israel's Notification to UN Indicates Massive Ground Operation Is Imminent
What Is the NYPD Commissioner Doing in Qatar?
Hamas and Amoral Clarity
Prosecuting Wildlife Crimes, 30-by-30, and ESG: A Conversation with Rep. Mike Flood
Billionaire Quits Harvard Board Over 'Shocking, Insensitive Response' to Hamas Attack on I...
Planned Parenthood's Only Clinic in Gaza Has Been Destroyed by an Israeli Airstrike
Trump Issues Statement After Facing Criticism Over Israel, Hezbollah Comments
The Gathering Storm
Authoritarian Thugs Continue Their Persecution of Jack Phillips
Israeli Official Puts Journalist in His Place Over Biased Question
One Country Bans Pro-Palestinian Protests
Former Lawmakers Block and Tackle for Big Tech’s Patent Infringement Strategy
Tipsheet

DeSantis Sends an Important Message to Americans Stuck in Israel With New Executive Order

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 13, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he signed an executive order authorizing rescue operations in Israel following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists.

“There are more than 20,000 Americans, including many Floridians, in Israel who wish to return home but have been prevented from doing so because of commercial flight cancellation and other travel and logistics disruptions due to the ongoing war in the region,” the order states. 

Advertisement

Major airlines suspended operation shortly after the attack, leaving thousands of U.S. citizens stranded. The Biden administration initially suggested Americans utilize "ground options," despite more than a dozen countries sending planes to bring their citizens home. The executive order criticized President Biden for this failure.

“We will not leave our residents behind,” DeSantis said on X. “To the many Floridians who are stuck in Israel, trying to get home — help is on the way.”

Recommended

Rashida Tlaib Finally Responds to Reports About Hamas Beheading Babies Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The State Department announced Thursday that it would begin arranging charter flights starting Oct. 13. 


Tags: RON DESANTIS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rashida Tlaib Finally Responds to Reports About Hamas Beheading Babies Matt Vespa
Hamas and Amoral Clarity Victor Davis Hanson
Ben Shapiro Outraged After Hearing Tucker Carlson's Take on Hamas and Israel Townhall Staff
Leftists Want the Same Massacre to Happen Here Kurt Schlichter
Billionaire Quits Harvard Board Over 'Shocking, Insensitive Response' to Hamas Attack on Israel Leah Barkoukis
Welcome to the Hamas 'Day of Rage' Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rashida Tlaib Finally Responds to Reports About Hamas Beheading Babies Matt Vespa
Advertisement