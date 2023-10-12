IDF Strikes Take Syrian Airports Out of Play Amid Escalating Attacks From the...
One House Republican Is Doing the Job Biden Failed at...Twice

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 12, 2023 9:00 AM
When calls came in from “panicked” Americans trapped in Israel, one Republican congressman didn’t sit around waiting on the Biden administration to help. 

Like he did in 2021 when he and a team evacuated Americans from Afghanistan, Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) got to work doing “Biden’s job" in Israel following Hamas' terror attack that killed at least 1,000 Israelis, injured thousands of others, and saw more than 100 kidnapped.  

“It’s about 2:30 in the morning here, but bottom line is that we were getting a ton of requests from Americans who were stranded who had tried to reach out to the State Department and were getting nowhere, had flights canceled, no more hotel room availabilities and were really kind of off on their own,” Mills told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “And I just kind of made the decision, you know, that I needed to step up and do something. We talk about the difference between statesmen and politicians. One acts and one talks.”

Mills, a combat veteran, blasted the Biden administration for its response. 

“The Biden administration again, weakness invites aggression and Iran, China, Russia, North Korea, they’re preying upon this weakness in the White House, this weakness in this administration, their priorities on wokeness as opposed to freedoms and safeties of Americans,” Mills added. “And I can tell you right now as an elected official, I’m not going to stand for it. And if I had to come over here and do Biden’s job, so be it.”

He rescued 32 Americans on Wednesday and is planning to help evacuate even more. 


