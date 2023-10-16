What FBI Director Says People Should 'Be on the Lookout' For in US After Hamas' Attack on Israel

FBI Director Christopher Wray said domestic threats have increased since the Israel-Hamas war broke out, urging increased vigilance amid the “heightened environment.”

Advertisement

“There’s no question we're seeing an increase in reported threats and we've got to be on the lookout, especially for lone actors who may take inspiration from recent events to commit violence of their own," he said Saturday at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego.

“History has been witness to antisemitic and other forms of violent extremism for far too long,” Wray continued. “Whether that be from foreign terrorist organizations, or those inspired by them, or domestic violent extremists motivated by their own racial animus, the targeting of a community because of their faith is completely unacceptable.”

The FBI director said the agency is committed to “confronting those threats” in the U.S. and abroad.

FBI Director Wray issues urgent warning:



Hamas-style terror attacks might be coming to U.S. soil.



Good thing we have a secure border. pic.twitter.com/RREubVioNM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 15, 2023

Last Monday, the FBI said it “does not have specific and credible intelligence indicating a threat to the United States stemming from the Hamas attacks in Israel,” but that it will be “closely monitoring unfolding events and will share relevant information with our state, local, federal and international law enforcement, intelligence and homeland security partners to ensure they are prepared for any impacts to public safety.”

The agency added, “We will not hesitate to adjust our security posture, as appropriate, to protect the American people.”



