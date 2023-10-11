As Americans Stuck in Israel 'Panic,' These Countries Have Already Evacuated Their Citizens

Americans are once again stuck in a war zone with no signs the federal government is coming to help evacuate them.

Earlier this week, President Biden told Americans who wanted to leave that “ground options are still available” and they could book trips home on “commercial flights,” but that announcement came hours after major airlines started canceling services out of the country.

Lawmakers are fielding calls from “panicked” constituents begging for help.

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday that her office has "received harrowing reports from constituents who remain in Israel and are seeking to return to the United States as soon as possible." Citing the reduced flights from Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, Meng urged the State Department to help ensure Americans can book passage on commercial flights and to consider making chartered and military aircraft available, writing that her constituents "fear for their lives." Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) sent a letter to Blinken requesting information on the number of Americans in Israel, what outreach is being done and whether the State Department is planning to help evacuate them. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) put out a statement "encouraging all constituents or American citizens to register with the [State] department so our government can get a full accounting of how many Americans are on the ground and are in need of assistance." By the numbers: Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) said Saturday he was contacted by 53 "panicked" constituents in Jerusalem, while Lawler said Sunday he still had "hundreds" of constituents throughout country. Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.) told Axios his office has communicated with and assisted around a dozen constituents, but "there clearly are dozens more who are in Israel at this time." (Axios)

As flights are being canceled to & from Israel, I've joined @RepGraceMeng & 144 colleagues in writing to @SecBlinken calling for the @StateDept to use every tool at its disposal to get Americans out, including military & chartered flights. We cannot leave our people stranded!





At least one U.S.-based nonprofit, Project Dynamo, has stepped up to help stranded Americans.

“Project Dynamo shouldn’t be rescuing any American in any warzone, ever,” said Bryan Stern, the veteran behind the rescue group, National Review reports. But after the government’s failures in Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Sudan, Stern said they “learned that’s just not the case…that’s why we’re here.”

The group’s case managers have been working around the clock “fielding hundreds and hundreds” of requests from U.S. citizens stuck in the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, Spain, Brazil, Poland, Hungary, Romania, South Korea, Portugal, Australia, Austria, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, and Thailand have already sent planes to evacuate their citizens, some of which have been military-operated.

Delta is reportedly working with the government to help citizens in Israel return to the United States, but based on the reports lawmakers are receiving and that some are sharing on social media, the status of those flights is unclear.

My wife and I have finally gotten ourselves on the way home to the US from Israel after days of fear and tremendous anxiety. Our original flight was canceled.



While Poland, Hungary, Brazil, Romania, and other countries sent planes to bring their citizens home from the war zone,…

Update: Decorated Army combat veteran Rep. Cory Mills of Florida has taken the initiative the federal government won't.

Congressman Cory Mills with the US citizens he evacuated from Israel



Congressman Cory Mills with the US citizens he evacuated from Israel

So far he's saved 32 Americans and going back for more. Told me he won't stop until he's an impediment or can't get them out

My friend, Florida Representative Cory Mills, is currently on the ground in Israel, helping to evacuate American citizens who are trapped in Israel.



My friend, Florida Representative Cory Mills, is currently on the ground in Israel, helping to evacuate American citizens who are trapped in Israel.

May God keep them safe as they continue their rescue efforts!












