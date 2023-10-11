After Warnings to Get Out, Hamas Tells Gaza Civilians Not to Leave Their...
The Number of Americans Murdered by Hamas Has Gone Up...Again
The VA Is Rejecting Disability Claims for COVID Vaccine Injuries and Senators Want...
UPDATE: False Alarm for Now; Has War in Northern Israel Has Started?
Dems Circle the Wagons Around Rashida Tlaib Over Her Hamas Nonsense...and It's Ugly...
How an Israeli Woman Was Able to Defend Her Kibbutz From Hamas Terrorists
It Wasn't a Mistake. It Was Social Justice.
RFK Jr. Reveals What His 'Intention' Is in Running as an Independent
Ohio Gov. DeWine: Radical Abortion Amendment 'Goes Too Far'
AOC-Backed Starbucks Union Cheers for Hamas Terror Attacks
Is Steve Scalise Is That Much Closer to Securing the Speakership?
Exclusive: Condoleezza Rice Notices What Was Missing From Joe Biden's Speech on Israel...
Paying for Hate on College Campuses
CA Rolls Out ‘Ebony Alert’ to Find Missing Black Children
Tipsheet

As Americans Stuck in Israel 'Panic,' These Countries Have Already Evacuated Their Citizens

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 11, 2023 3:00 PM

Americans are once again stuck in a war zone with no signs the federal government is coming to help evacuate them.  

Earlier this week, President Biden told Americans who wanted to leave that “ground options are still available” and they could book trips home on “commercial flights,” but that announcement came hours after major airlines started canceling services out of the country. 

Advertisement

Lawmakers are fielding calls from “panicked” constituents begging for help. 

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday that her office has "received harrowing reports from constituents who remain in Israel and are seeking to return to the United States as soon as possible."

Citing the reduced flights from Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, Meng urged the State Department to help ensure Americans can book passage on commercial flights and to consider making chartered and military aircraft available, writing that her constituents "fear for their lives."

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) sent a letter to Blinken requesting information on the number of Americans in Israel, what outreach is being done and whether the State Department is planning to help evacuate them.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) put out a statement "encouraging all constituents or American citizens to register with the [State] department so our government can get a full accounting of how many Americans are on the ground and are in need of assistance."

By the numbers: Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) said Saturday he was contacted by 53 "panicked" constituents in Jerusalem, while Lawler said Sunday he still had "hundreds" of constituents throughout country.

Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.) told Axios his office has communicated with and assisted around a dozen constituents, but "there clearly are dozens more who are in Israel at this time." (Axios)

Recommended

Dems Circle the Wagons Around Rashida Tlaib Over Her Hamas Nonsense...and It's Ugly to Watch Matt Vespa
Advertisement


At least one U.S.-based nonprofit, Project Dynamo, has stepped up to help stranded Americans. 

“Project Dynamo shouldn’t be rescuing any American in any warzone, ever,” said Bryan Stern, the veteran behind the rescue group, National Review reports. But after the government’s failures in Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Sudan, Stern said they “learned that’s just not the case…that’s why we’re here.”

The group’s case managers have been working around the clock “fielding hundreds and hundreds” of requests from U.S. citizens stuck in the war-torn country. 

Meanwhile, Spain, Brazil, Poland, Hungary, Romania, South Korea, Portugal, Australia, Austria, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, and Thailand  have already sent planes to evacuate their citizens, some of which have been military-operated. 

Delta is reportedly working with the government to help citizens in Israel return to the United States, but based on the reports lawmakers are receiving and that some are sharing on social media, the status of those flights is unclear. 

Advertisement

Update: Decorated Army combat veteran Rep. Cory Mills of Florida has taken the initiative the federal government won't. 




Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems Circle the Wagons Around Rashida Tlaib Over Her Hamas Nonsense...and It's Ugly to Watch Matt Vespa
Exclusive: Condoleezza Rice Notices What Was Missing From Joe Biden's Speech on Israel and Hamas Guy Benson
Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel John Hasson
AOC-Backed Starbucks Union Cheers for Hamas Terror Attacks Mia Cathell
UPDATE: False Alarm for Now; Has War in Northern Israel Has Started? Katie Pavlich
What You Need to Know About War Against Israel: Day Five Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dems Circle the Wagons Around Rashida Tlaib Over Her Hamas Nonsense...and It's Ugly to Watch Matt Vespa
Advertisement