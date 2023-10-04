Border District Dem Who Was Carjacked at Gunpoint Speaks Out

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar spoke out Tuesday about being carjacked at gunpoint in the nation’s capital, telling Fox News’s Jesse Watters that it confirms what he’s long said about Washington, D.C.

Despite representing Texas’s 28th Congressional District and seeing firsthand the chaos the illegal immigration crisis has caused in his border district, Washington, D.C. is “more dangerous.”

“I’ve always said when I talk about the border, that there is an immigration crisis there. But I would say that when you look at the numbers of murders, rape, assaults at the border, let’s say Laredo, Texas, I’ve always said that Washington is about two or three times more dangerous and we certainly see it now,” he told Watters.

While Cuellar refused to speak on behalf of other lawmakers in his party, he made clear he’s pro-law enforcement, noting that he has "three brothers who are peace officers."

“I don't believe in defunding the police,” he said. “I voted against what the Washington, D.C. Council did to lower penalties. I think that's a wrong direction. I was one of 30 Democrats that we don't feel that you affect crime by lowering the penalties. You ought to increase the penalty.”

Cuellar explained that he was approached by three young people at gunpoint, and despite having a black belt in karate, he knew it would be no match against the armed individuals.

The Democrat offered up his car, which he said police were able to track down less than two hours later, and he got everything back. But what really made him mad was they took his sushi. “That pissed me off,” he joked.

“Do you think you’re taking this a little too casually?” Watters wondered. “Yeah, they stole my sushi, I have a black belt, I could have taken them all down?”

Cuellar acknowledged the situation was “not pleasant” but that his training allowed him to stay calm.

And while he was able to recover what was lost, he told Watters he hopes police are able to track down the individuals who did it.

“I don't care who it is, a member of Congress, anybody. People, if they break the law, if they threaten somebody, they carjack somebody, depending on the crime, you throw the key away,” he said.

EXCLUSIVE: Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar was just held up at gunpoint in DC and he's upset they took his sushi. He tells Primetime about the carjacking and where Democrats stand on crime. pic.twitter.com/24FXWYRJOL — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 4, 2023



