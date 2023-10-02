From the First Sentence, You Knew This Was Going to Be a Funny...
Here's What California's New Senator Just Scrubbed From Her Social Media

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 02, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint Laphona Butler, the president of radical abortion group EMILY’s List, to fill the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat following her death last week. As Matt reported on Monday, critics have focused on the fact that despite having a house in California, she’s a resident of Maryland and will need to reregister to vote in The Golden State.

Given the optics, Butler quickly got to work scrubbing references to that fact, which was listed on her X page and her EMILY's List bio. 

In a statement about Newsom's decision, Butler said she was "honored...to be U.S. Senator for a state I have long called home..." 

“I am humbled by the Governor’s trust," she said. "Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s leadership and legacy are immeasurable. I will do my best to honor her by devoting my time and energy to serving the people of California and the people of this great nation."

How Can We Keep Living With These Damn Commies? Kurt Schlichter
Prior to her work with EMILY's List, Butler previously served as a senior adviser to Kamala Harris's 2020 presidential campaign and worked for other prominent Democrats in the state. She also spent more than a decade as president of California's largest labor union, SEIU Local 2015. 

According to Politico, she is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday. 

