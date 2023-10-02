Matt Gaetz's Plot to Remove McCarthy Faces a Monumental Obstacle
How Can We Keep Living With These Damn Commies?
Oh, The Desperation…
The Virgin Islands GOP Enacts An Election Reform That Could Really Make A...
GOP Senator Explains What Biden's Green Energy Transition Really Means for America
There's One Big Problem With the Possibility of RFK Jr. Running as an...
Here's What Trump Wants to Know After Dem Congressman Caught Pulling Fire Alarm
To Debate or Not to Debate?
I Hate to Say I Told You So, But I Know Leftist Ideology
Self-Inflicted Wounds That Endanger America’s National Security
Kennedy Leaving the Party of Corruption
Hacking Capabilities of Iranian Dissidents Adds to Tehran’s Woes
More Proof Joe Biden Was Involved In Hunter's Corrupt Business Dealings
Woke DA Alvin Bragg Sued After Questionable Murder Charges Dropped
Tipsheet

Here's What's Odd About Newsom's Pick to Fill Feinstein's Vacancy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 02, 2023 8:35 AM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) passed away last week at 90. Feinstein was suffering from ill health at the time of her death, getting over a nasty bout of shingles, which led to partial paralysis in her face. The California liberal’s mental decline was well-known on the Hill for years, with her staff keeping the senator’s office from descending into mayhem. 

Advertisement

Gov. Gavin Newsom has been under intense pressure concerning who would replace Feinstein. Some names that have been floated are Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle (via Fox News): 

Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle are reportedly among those being considered to replace late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. 

Winfrey's name is among those being floated for the role, according to Newsmax and The Desert Sun, but the successful TV host-turned-billionaire book publisher and entrepreneur indicated as recently as in May that she "is not considering the seat should it become vacant," according to the Los Angeles Times. 

It was announced Friday that Feinstein died at age 90. All eyes have since turned to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will appoint someone to serve out the remaining 13 months of Feinstein's term. The two term governor, who attended the second GOP debate in Simi Valley last week on behalf of President Biden's re-election campaign to lead counter Republican messaging, has stated in the past he will appoint a Black woman to the Senate in the event of Feinstein's passing. 

Alas, we will be spared that horror show. Gov. Newsom has picked Laphonza Butler (via Politico): 

Recommended

How Can We Keep Living With These Damn Commies? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement


California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint EMILY’s List President Laphonza Butler to fill the seat of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, elevating the head of a fundraising juggernaut that works to elect Democratic women who support abortion rights, according to a person familiar with the decision. 

Newsom is moving swiftly to name the next senator, two days after Feinstein’s death and just as a perilously split Congress narrowly averted a government shutdown. Senate Democrats are in need of every vote in the closely divided chamber. 

The announcement was expected to come Monday, and an adviser to the governor, Anthony York, told POLITICO that Newsom is making his appointment without putting limitations or preconditions on his pick running for the seat in 2024. That means Butler could decide to join the sprawling and competitive field of Democratic contenders seeking to succeed Feinstein, with special elections now layered on top of the March primary and November runoff. 

Advertisement

Yet, some are pointing out that Ms. Butler might be a Maryland resident:


Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How Can We Keep Living With These Damn Commies? Kurt Schlichter
There's One Big Problem With the Possibility of RFK Jr. Running as an Independent Leah Barkoukis
One Photo That Shreds Jamaal Bowman's Narrative Over Fire Alarm Incident Matt Vespa
Here's What Trump Wants to Know After Dem Congressman Caught Pulling Fire Alarm Leah Barkoukis
I Hate to Say I Told You So, But I Know Leftist Ideology Mark Lewis
The Virgin Islands GOP Enacts An Election Reform That Could Really Make A Difference Scott Morefield

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How Can We Keep Living With These Damn Commies? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement