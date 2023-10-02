Here's What's Odd About Newsom's Pick to Fill Feinstein's Vacancy

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) passed away last week at 90. Feinstein was suffering from ill health at the time of her death, getting over a nasty bout of shingles, which led to partial paralysis in her face. The California liberal’s mental decline was well-known on the Hill for years, with her staff keeping the senator’s office from descending into mayhem.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has been under intense pressure concerning who would replace Feinstein. Some names that have been floated are Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle (via Fox News):

Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle are reportedly among those being considered to replace late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. Winfrey's name is among those being floated for the role, according to Newsmax and The Desert Sun, but the successful TV host-turned-billionaire book publisher and entrepreneur indicated as recently as in May that she "is not considering the seat should it become vacant," according to the Los Angeles Times. It was announced Friday that Feinstein died at age 90. All eyes have since turned to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will appoint someone to serve out the remaining 13 months of Feinstein's term. The two term governor, who attended the second GOP debate in Simi Valley last week on behalf of President Biden's re-election campaign to lead counter Republican messaging, has stated in the past he will appoint a Black woman to the Senate in the event of Feinstein's passing.

Alas, we will be spared that horror show. Gov. Newsom has picked Laphonza Butler (via Politico):

BREAKING, via @politico: “California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint EMILY’s List President Laphonza Butler to fill the seat of the late Sen. Feinstein, elevating the head of a fundraising juggernaut that works to elect D women who support abortion rights” https://t.co/2EPE5WIzbq — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) October 2, 2023

I'm proud to announce California's new United States Senator -- Laphonza Butler.



As we mourn the enormous loss of Sen. Feinstein, the very freedoms she fought for -- reproductive freedom, equal protection, and safety from gun violence -- have never been under greater assault.… pic.twitter.com/SOnbfVPmXj — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 2, 2023





California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint EMILY’s List President Laphonza Butler to fill the seat of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, elevating the head of a fundraising juggernaut that works to elect Democratic women who support abortion rights, according to a person familiar with the decision. Newsom is moving swiftly to name the next senator, two days after Feinstein’s death and just as a perilously split Congress narrowly averted a government shutdown. Senate Democrats are in need of every vote in the closely divided chamber. The announcement was expected to come Monday, and an adviser to the governor, Anthony York, told POLITICO that Newsom is making his appointment without putting limitations or preconditions on his pick running for the seat in 2024. That means Butler could decide to join the sprawling and competitive field of Democratic contenders seeking to succeed Feinstein, with special elections now layered on top of the March primary and November runoff.

Yet, some are pointing out that Ms. Butler might be a Maryland resident:

Interesting that Newsom’s reported choice for Senator from California lists her state of residence as Maryland in her X bio. pic.twitter.com/gFxU95HCjF — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) October 2, 2023

Current twitter bio also says her residence is Maryland. https://t.co/cafzMGKVSV pic.twitter.com/VIuzmasjJe — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 2, 2023

California’s newest Senator Laphonza Butler literally lives in Maryland and registered to vote here LAST YEAR https://t.co/0Ps00L3Nuq pic.twitter.com/YImmk48n5y — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 2, 2023



