Tipsheet

BREAKING: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Has Died

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 29, 2023 9:29 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who planned to retire when her term ended in 2024, has died at the age of 90, multiple outlets are reporting. 

“Dianne Feinstein, right from the start, was an icon for women in politics,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, reacting to the news. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), meanwhile, called her a “legend.”

“She’s a legend. A legend in California as the first woman senator. A legend in the Senate,” he noted. “She was the leader on so many different issues.”

Her last vote was Thursday morning. 

Tributes poured in on X, formerly Twitter. 

Feinstein's death means California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint a successor.

During a recent interview, Newsom said if the opportunity presented itself, he would not choose someone currently running for her seat.

“I don’t want to get involved in the primary,” Newsom said. “It would be completely unfair to the Democrats [who] have worked their tails off. That primary is just a matter of months away. I don’t want to tip the balance of that.” 

Editor's Note: This is a breaking news post and will be updated with additional information.

Tags: DIANNE FEINSTEIN

