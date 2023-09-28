Senator Blows Through Biden's 'Soul of the Nation' Slogan With Facts About the...
Senate Comes to Unanimous Agreement on Dress Code

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 28, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Following backlash to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s decision to relax the upper chamber’s unofficial dress code, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution requiring business attire when lawmakers are on the floor of the chamber.

Schumer’s directive was largely viewed as a way to accommodate Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman’s penchant for gym clothes.

"Though we've never had a formal dress code, the events over the past week have made us all feel as though formalizing [a dress code] is the right path forward,” Schumer said Wednesday. “I deeply appreciate Sen. Fetterman working with me to come to an agreement that we all find acceptable.”

The new rules require men wear a coat, tie and slacks, though there are not specific requirements listed for women.

The resolution was introduced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah. 

“The United States Capitol is more than just a place of work—it serves as a symbol of freedom and democracy to the world,” Romney said of the resolution. “Hard work was done, and sacrifices made, to ensure that our legislative branch of government wasn’t just housed in some tent. As senators, we should demonstrate a high level of reverence for the institution in which we serve—and our attire is one of the most basic expressions of that respect. I’m proud to stand with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to call for a return to a level of dress becoming of the Senate.”

Senators were thankful "common sense" prevailed. 



