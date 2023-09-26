CNN Anchor Immediately Ends Interview With Gaetz After Getting Fact Checked on Air

CNN claims to start with “facts first,” but on Friday, host Abby Phillip appeared to forget the network’s pledge during an interview with Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Advertisement

While discussing the House GOP’s inability to pass a defense appropriations bill, the CNN anchor and senior political correspondent attempted to claim the Florida Republican voted against the measure on a procedural motion.

“You did vote against the defense appropriations bill this week that...,” she began, before Gaetz informed her that he didn’t.

“The rule...,” Phillip attempted to clarify.

“No, you're wrong,” the lawmaker said.

“The rule to...” she continued.

“Abby, this is going to be a very embarrassing moment when the internet corrects you on this. I voted for the defense rule both times,” he pointed out.

Even Politico reported on Gaetz’s votes.

On Thursday, five House Republicans voted down the rule to advance the GOP’s Pentagon spending bill — the third rule defeat McCarthy has suffered this year. Voting down a rule used to be a rare event (the last speaker to lose a rules vote was Dennis Hastert). But McCarthy believed he had the votes yesterday because Reps. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) and Ken Buck (R-Colo.), who both opposed the same rule on Tuesday, had changed their minds. But what McCarthy and his whip team missed was that Reps. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who voted for the rule on Tuesday, opposed the rule on Thursday. That’s when Gaetz went to McCarthy’s office with a plan. In another closed-door meeting, Gaetz huddled with a larger group of Republicans, including some moderates, and pitched them on the same idea. Gaetz had spent the week proving to McCarthy that the speaker could not pass a continuing resolution to keep the government temporarily open, no matter how much the speaker refashioned it to appease the hard right. “#NOCR” has become a rallying cry for Gaetz and his crew that has hardened as a government shutdown approaches. Making things worse for McCarthy was the fact that the never-CR Republicans and the no-on-the-rule Republicans are actually slightly different groups (though the former has more members). In fact, Gaetz voted for the rule for the Defense bill on both Tuesday and Thursday. (Politico)

“Oh, well, I...I stand corrected,” Phillip responded, before abruptly ending the interview. “Congressman, appreciate you joining us tonight, thank you so much.”

While mistakes happen, at least in this case viewers were able to see a fact-check issued in real-time.

Last night on CNN, @abbydphillip gets FACT-CHECKED LIVE on-air by Congressman @mattgaetz for getting his vote on the defense rule this week WRONG. pic.twitter.com/UduC2eZQgq — VISH BURRA 🏴‍☠️ (@VishBurra) September 23, 2023



