Tulsi Gabbard Torches Dems for Turning US Into a Banana Republic

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii torched Democrats over their “utter contempt for democracy and the rule of law” in their efforts to take down former President Donald Trump.

“The political prosecution of Trump is an obvious attempt by Biden/Dem elite to drain Trump’s attention and resources,” Gabbard said in a message posted on X, sharing a video.

Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party last year, said the left’s goal with regard to Trump is obvious.

“Anyone who’s looking at what’s happening with clear eyes and an open mind can recognize how overtly they are trying to keep President Trump off of the campaign trail, to keep him away from being able to make his case to voters in this country of why they should elect him as president and commander in chief once again,” she said.

“They’re afraid that he actually could win, which is why they’re committing this such egregious abuse of power that cuts so much deeper than just going after President Trump,” she continued. “Because what they’re really doing is setting this precedent that puts the United States of America not on a high platform of trying to be an example of democracy to the world, but of reducing our great country to none other than a banana republic and an abuse of power that we see happening in other countries around the world.”

