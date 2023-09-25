AOC Confronted About Why She's Still Driving a Tesla

Amid the ongoing UAW strike, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was confronted by “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan about her choice of car after previously pledging to purchase a “union made electric vehicle.”

Advertisement

The New York progressive faced backlash when it was reported she purchased a Model 3 from Elon Musk’s non-unionized company in 2020. Last year, she explained "it was the only EV that could get me from New York to Washington on like one, or one-and-a-half charges" but added that she “would love to switch" to an EV from a unionized workforce. As Brennan pointed out, that hasn’t happened yet.

"UAW already makes some electric vehicles so why wasn’t that—is it a problem with the quality, is it a problem with the style, is the market just not there?’ Brennan wondered.

Curiously, AOC blamed the fact that COVID vaccines hadn't come out yet at the time.

“Uh, no, look our car was purchased during the pandemic when travel, mass, before a vaccine had come out so travel between New York and Washington, the safest way we had determined was an EV," AOC explained. "But that was prior to some of the new models coming out on the market that had the range available, but we’re actually looking into trading in our car now … hopefully we will soon.”

AOC gets called out for driving a Tesla instead of a UAW union made electric vehicle.



🔊 ...🤣



Her response was that she purchased her Tesla back before there were other electric cars with enough range. But she is now searching for another car to purchase to replace her Tesla.… pic.twitter.com/QZ90XrUuoz — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 24, 2023

AOC owns a Tesla Model 3, which https://t.co/8eBlPTqKpL ranks as the number one overall most American made vehicle in the US. There isn’t a union made all-electric sedan or SUV made by Ford, GM or Stellantis that even cracks the top 100 on that list. https://t.co/abaXE2H7Gx — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 24, 2023