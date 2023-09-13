White House Demands the Media Attack Republicans Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry
Tipsheet

US Congresswoman's Husband Dies in Plane Crash

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 13, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Becky Bohrer

Democrat Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s husband died in a plane crash Wednesday morning, her chief of staff Anton McParland announced in a statement. 

“We are devastated to share that Mary’s husband, Eugene Peltola Jr.—'Buzzy’ to all of us who knew and loved him—passed away earlier this morning following a plane accident in Alaska,” McParland said. 

“He was one of those people that was obnoxiously good at everything,” the statement continued. “He had a delightful sense of humor that lightened the darkest moments. He was definitely the cook in the family. And family was most important to him. He was completely devoted to his parents, kids, siblings, extended family, and friends – and he simply adored Mary. We are heartbroken for the family’s loss.”

The statement said the Alaska Democrat would be returning home and that the family asks for privacy during this challenging time.  

“Our team will continue to meet constituents and carry on the work of the office while Mary and her family grieve,” McParland said. 

Condolences from colleagues poured in. 

Editor's Note: This is a breaking news post and may be updated with additional information. 

Tags: DEATH CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

