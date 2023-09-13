US Congresswoman's Husband Dies in Plane Crash

Democrat Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s husband died in a plane crash Wednesday morning, her chief of staff Anton McParland announced in a statement.

“We are devastated to share that Mary’s husband, Eugene Peltola Jr.—'Buzzy’ to all of us who knew and loved him—passed away earlier this morning following a plane accident in Alaska,” McParland said.

“He was one of those people that was obnoxiously good at everything,” the statement continued. “He had a delightful sense of humor that lightened the darkest moments. He was definitely the cook in the family. And family was most important to him. He was completely devoted to his parents, kids, siblings, extended family, and friends – and he simply adored Mary. We are heartbroken for the family’s loss.”

The statement said the Alaska Democrat would be returning home and that the family asks for privacy during this challenging time.

“Our team will continue to meet constituents and carry on the work of the office while Mary and her family grieve,” McParland said.

Condolences from colleagues poured in.

Erika and I are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of my colleague, Rep. Peltola’s beloved husband. We pray that God comforts the Peltola Family during this devastating time and that his memory will be the light during this dark time.



May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/pbn2EfnlI2 — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) September 13, 2023

My deepest condolences for your loss, @Rep_Peltola. You and your family are in all of our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/IHCZ2dBi6L — Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (@RepJenKiggans) September 13, 2023

I am shocked, saddened and truly beyond words to express my grief at the loss of Gene Peltola Jr. Anyone who met Buzzy felt his warmth, generosity and charm. It was easy to see why so many Alaskans called him a friend, and how he was so loved by his family. https://t.co/tn15PHqRwW — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) September 13, 2023

Saddened by the news of @Rep_Peltola’s husband Eugene passing away due to a plane accident. Please join me in keeping the Peltola family in your thoughts and prayers. — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) September 13, 2023

Editor's Note: This is a breaking news post and may be updated with additional information.