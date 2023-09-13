Fetterman Had an 'Interesting' Reaction to GOP's Impeachment Inquiry Into Biden

Sen. John Fetterman raised eyebrows Tuesday over his reaction to news that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

When asked for comment, the Pennsylvania Democrat pretended to be scared.

“Oh my God, really?” he said as he raised his hands to his head.

“Oooh, don’t do it, please don’t do it,” he continued, laughing.

An aide then whisked him away.

The reaction came after McCarthy announced that House Republicans found “serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct,” along with his son Hunter, in foreign business dealings. “Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”

The Speaker said the GOP’s investigations show Biden “did lie to the American people about his own knowledge of his family’s foreign business dealings.”

McCarthy said he did "not make this decision lightly."

"Regardless of your party or who you voted for, these facts should concern all Americans," he added.

