Remembering the Four-Legged Heroes of 9/11

On June 6, 2016, dozens of first responders lined the sidewalks to Fairfield Animal Hospital near Houston, Texas, to greet Bretagne, the last surviving 9/11 search and rescue dog, who would be laid to rest that day. At 16 years old, the golden retriever was suffering from kidney failure, and had to be euthanized.

About 30 minutes later, Bretagne came back out to the same guard of honor, only this time their badges had been fitted with a thin black line, and she was being carried in a casket draped with the Texas flag.

Bretagne was given a hero’s funeral because she was one—and so were the estimated 300 other canines that helped in search, rescue, and recovery efforts, as well as those serving in therapy roles, on 9/11 and in the days and weeks afterward.

While none walk among us anymore, their memories live on and social media has ensured they are included in commemorations on each 9/11 anniversary.

One thread on X, formerly Twitter, highlighted 12 of these unforgettable heroes.

BRETAGNE (Britney) ❤️



Bretagne was just two years old at the time of the 9/11 attacks. She and Denise Corliss, her owner and handler, worked at Ground Zero for 10 days as their mission went from rescue to recovery. pic.twitter.com/WpxlyJ1iMb — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 11, 2023

RILEY ❤️



Riley, a Golden Retriever that assisted in the 9/11 search and rescue efforts, was trained to find survivors. While, he did help recover several bodies of firefighters. But Riley worked desperately to find the living – that was his job. pic.twitter.com/ZOUbIA9dq8 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 11, 2023

COBY & GUINNESS ❤️❤️



Coby and Guinness, both labrador retrievers, searched tirelessly through the rubble of the Ground Zero before returning home to retire at their handler’s home in SoCal.



Both of these dogs worked for an even larger and more crowded area than they were ever… pic.twitter.com/TVSVHWb1Ra — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 11, 2023

THUNDER❤️



Thunder and his handler, traveled from Washington to search through the rubble for victims. Olson and Thunder had searched regionally for victims and survivors of avalanches and possible drownings before coming to Ground Zero to help with the effort. pic.twitter.com/AYCId6mMMC — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 11, 2023

TRAKR❤️



Genelle Guzman-McMillan was making her way down the stairs in the South Tower when the building collapsed around her. After being trapped for 27 hours beneath the concrete and rubble, Trakr found her and alerted firefighters to her whereabouts. Genelle would be the last… pic.twitter.com/ukBA8883Cn — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 11, 2023

Tuff and Tara both spent 8 days on site, working to recover survivors and remains. pic.twitter.com/FGSHLZ20x8 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 11, 2023

There were many more rescue dogs who traveled far and wide with their handlers to help with the 9/11 rescue efforts whose names we will never know. These are just a handful of our K9 heroes. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 11, 2023

Rest in peace, pups.