DeSantis Calls on Biden to Declassify Remaining 9/11 Documents
New Mexico Governor Sued Over Tyrannical Move Violating Second Amendment Rights
'Threats to National Security': DHS Inspector General Rings Alarm on Disappearing Illegal...
White House: It's Okay That Biden Skipped 9/11 Memorial Ceremonies Because...
Was Trump Warmly Received or Booed Out of the Stadium in Iowa?
White House Staff Clearly Need a New Plan to Manage an Increasingly Lost...
HuffPost White House Reporter's 9/11 Tweet Is Really Something
Gun Owners in NM Show Governor Exactly What They Think About Her Firearm...
The Way NYC Is Planning to Help Pay for Illegal Immigration Crisis Prompts...
A Growing Number of Americans Are Worried Technology Will Make Their Jobs ‘Obsolete,’...
2024 GOP Candidate Says He Would Deport U.S.-Born Children of Illegal Immigrants
Border Czar: Look, We're Making Progress, Okay?
Global Tax Deal Is Dead on Arrival in Congress
CA Lawmakers Pass Bill Punishing Parents Who Do Not ‘Affirm’ Trans Children in...
Tipsheet

Remembering the Four-Legged Heroes of 9/11

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 11, 2023 3:00 PM

On June 6, 2016, dozens of first responders lined the sidewalks to Fairfield Animal Hospital near Houston, Texas, to greet Bretagne, the last surviving 9/11 search and rescue dog, who would be laid to rest that day. At 16 years old, the golden retriever was suffering from kidney failure, and had to be euthanized. 

About 30 minutes later, Bretagne came back out to the same guard of honor, only this time their badges had been fitted with a thin black line, and she was being carried in a casket draped with the Texas flag. 

Bretagne was given a hero’s funeral because she was one—and so were the estimated 300 other canines that helped in search, rescue, and recovery efforts, as well as those serving in therapy roles, on 9/11 and in the days and weeks afterward.

While none walk among us anymore, their memories live on and social media has ensured they are included in commemorations on each 9/11 anniversary.

One thread on X, formerly Twitter, highlighted 12 of these unforgettable heroes. 

Recommended

Was Trump Warmly Received or Booed Out of the Stadium in Iowa? Matt Vespa

Rest in peace, pups. 

Tags: 9/11 DOGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Was Trump Warmly Received or Booed Out of the Stadium in Iowa? Matt Vespa
How the Hell Do You Think Us Veterans Feel Right Now? Kurt Schlichter
HuffPost White House Reporter's 9/11 Tweet Is Really Something Julio Rosas
'Threats to National Security': DHS Inspector General Rings Alarm on Disappearing Illegal Immigrants Spencer Brown
White House: It's Okay That Biden Skipped 9/11 Memorial Ceremonies Because... Spencer Brown
The Way NYC Is Planning to Help Pay for Illegal Immigration Crisis Prompts Outrage Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Was Trump Warmly Received or Booed Out of the Stadium in Iowa? Matt Vespa