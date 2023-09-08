Fulton County DA Lashes Out at Jim Jordan for Inquiry Into Trump Indictment

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis held nothing back in a response letter to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Thursday after the House Judiciary Committee chairman asked her to turn over documents related to the prosecution of former President Trump and 18 of his allies.

"Your attempt to invoke congressional authority to intrude upon and interfere with an active criminal case in Georgia is flagrantly at odds with the Constitution," Willis wrote in a scathing, nine-page letter.

“There is absolutely no support for Congress purporting to second guess or somehow supervise an ongoing Georgia criminal investigation and prosecution,” she continued. “That violation of Georgia’s sovereignty is offensive and will not stand.”

Willis also said Jordan must “deal with some basic realities.”

“A Special Purpose Grand Jury made up of everyday citizens investigated for 10 months and made recommendations to me,” she said. “A further reality is that a grand jury of completely different Fulton County citizens found probable cause against the defendants named in the indictment for RICO violations and various other felonies,” she wrote, referring to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations statute.

“Here is another reality you must face: Those who wish to avoid felony charges in Fulton County, Georgia — including violations of Georgia RICO law — should not commit felonies in Fulton County, Georgia. In this jurisdiction, every person is subject to the same laws and the same process," Willis added.

She said Jordan’s letter makes it clear he lacks a “basic understanding of the law, its practice, and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically.”

Willis then directed him to where he can find out more information.

“For a more thorough understanding of Georgia’s RICO statute, its application and similar laws in other states, I encourage you to read ‘RICO State-by-State.’ As a non-member of the bar, you can purchase a copy for two hundred forty-nine dollars [$249].”

